REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER — Guests Unveiled For December 8th Episode!

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

This week features an interview with Greg Lukianoff, President and CEO of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) and co-author of “The Canceling of the American Mind.” This week’s panel discussion includes Jane Ferguson, award-winning special correspondent for PBS NewsHour, contributor to The New Yorker, and author of the book “No Ordinary Assignment”; and John Avlon, senior political analyst and anchor at CNN and the former editor-in-chief of The Daily Beast.

The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.