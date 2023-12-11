SARAH MCLACHLAN Announces Dates For ‘The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour’

Acclaimed Grammy and Juno-award winning artist Sarah McLachlan announced dates for ‘The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour,’ which will tour live across North America next summer. Produced by Live Nation, the 30-date run kicks off on Saturday, May 25 in Seattle with back-to-back shows at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery before making stops in Palm Springs, Salt Lake City, Kansas City, Chicago, Toronto, Laval, Boston, Nashville and more ahead of wrapping up on Saturday, July 6 in Sugar Land at Smart Financial Centre. Very special guest Feist will join on all dates across the tour other than Toronto, which will feature Allison Russell as support.

“I think it’s interesting as an artist or as a human for that matter, to be able to go back and look at a postcard of a time in your life and reflect on it,” said Sarah McLachlan. “I think this tour is going to be a real walk down memory lane for me, and I’m hoping that my audience, many of whom have been with me for 30 years, will also be able to go back in time with me.”

The summer tour celebrates McLachlan’s highly acclaimed third studio album, Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, which first released October 22, 1993 via Le Studio. The album quickly topped the charts in Canada and went certified platinum within a few weeks, selling over 3 million copies worldwide to date. Hit singles include “Possession,” “Hold On,” “Ice Cream,” and “Good Enough,” among others. The 30th anniversary tour will see McLachlan playing the beloved album in its entirety along with some of her most celebrated songs in iconic venues across North America, including the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY and many more. $1 per ticket will be donated to the non-profit Sarah McLachlan School of Music. The school provides music instruction at no cost to children and youth facing barriers to access. www.sarahschoolofmusic.com.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Artist and Citi presales (details below) beginning Tuesday, December 12. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, December 15 at 12 PM local time at livenation.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour. Citi cardmembers in the U.S. will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 12 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, December 14 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show soundcheck, autographed item, specially designed merch & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

THE FUMBLING TOWARDS ECSTASY 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR 2024 TOUR DATES:

Sat May 25 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery +

Sun May 26 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery +

Tue May 28 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

Thu May 30 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre *+

Fri May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl +

Sat Jun 01– Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs +

Sun Jun 02 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park +

Tue Jun 04 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre +

Thu Jun 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre +

Fri Jun 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

Sun Jun 09 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre +

Mon Jun 10 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park +

Tue Jun 11 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

Thu Jun 13 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill +

Fri Jun 14 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion +

Sun Jun 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park +

Tue Jun 18 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater +

Wed Jun 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^

Thu Jun 20 – Laval, QC – Place Bell +

Sat Jun 22 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion +

Sun Jun 23 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater +

Mon Jun 24 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall +

Wed Jun 26 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann +

Thu Jun 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion +

Sat Jun 29 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater +

Sun Jun 30 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park +

Tue Jul 02 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP +

Wed Jul 03 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

Fri Jul 05 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater +

Sat Jul 06 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre +

*Non-Live Nation Date

+ With Feist

^ With Allison Russell

ABOUT SARAH MCLACHLAN

Sarah McLachlan is one of the most celebrated singer songwriters in entertainment with over 40 million albums sold worldwide. She has received three Grammy Awards and twelve Juno Awards over her career and has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. In addition to her personal artistic efforts, she founded the Lilith Fair tour, which showcased female musicians and brought over two million people together during its three-year run. Lilith Fair raised over $7 million for local and national charities and was the most successful all-female music event, launching the careers of numerous performers. Following Lilith Fair, Sarah was awarded the Elizabeth Cady Stanton Visionary Award for furthering the careers of women in music. In 2002 she founded the non-profit Sarah McLachlan School of Music which provides high quality music education and mentorship free to children and youth facing various barriers to access.

FOLLOW SARAH MCLACHLAN:

Website | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | Facebook