Pop Icon RUPAUL Releases ‘ Essential Vol. 3.’ — An Album of Revamped Classics and Greatest Hits!

Billboard, Tony and Emmy Award®- winning artist, producer, author and drag icon, RuPaul, releases his latest collection of remixes and greatest hits with Essential Vol. 3. Stream the album now on Apple Music HERE and Spotify HERE.

The 20-song collection includes a mix of his favorite collaborations from the last 10 years including new remixes of “Devil Made Me Do It,” “Brand New Year,” “Feel Like Dancin’,” and “Lady Cowboy” in addition to a brand-new track titled “Hustle That Cat,” the new runway song on his Emmy Award®- winning series RuPaul’s Drag Race, which premieres today.

The album also includes a special nod to RuPaul’s first band, Wee Wee Pole, in celebration of the new wave punk group’s 40th anniversary. Previously only heard on a limited pressing of vinyl, RuPaul now shares a bit of his history with “Body Heat,” “In My Neighborhood” and “Tarzan.”

Speaking with PEOPLE about the new collection, RuPaul exclusively shared, “The juxtaposition of my music today with music I recorded 40 years ago makes for an interesting contrast,” he continued, “I love this collection so much because it spans my music career from the very beginning till today. You better…listen!”

With an exciting year ahead, RuPaul recently revealed the cover of the highly anticipated and deeply personal memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings on Vogue.com. The autobiography is available for pre-order now ahead of its March 5, 2024 release.

Essential Vol. 3 Track Listing

1. Hustle That Cat

2. Devil Made Me Do It (Fred Velvette Remix)

3. Brand New Year (feat. Siedah Garrett) [JROB Remix]

4. Feel Like Dancin’ (feat. La Toya Jackson) [Matt Pop Raggaetoya Remix]

5. Lady Cowboy (Giddy Up Remix)

6. I’m a Winner, Baby (Skeltal Ki Remix)

7. Catwalk (feat. Skeltal Ki)

8. Just What They Want

9. Blame It On The Edit

10. Call Me Mother

11. Kitty Girl

12. Mighty Love (KUMMERSPECK Remix)

13. American

14. Bring Back My Girls

15. Condragulations

16. Super Queen (Runway Remix)

17. New Friends Silver (Matt Pop Remix)

18. Body Heat (Wee Wee Pole 40th Anniversary)

19. In My Neighborhood (Wee Wee Pole 40th Anniversary)

20. Tarzan (Wee Wee Pole 40th Anniversary)

ABOUT RUPAUL CHARLES

RuPaul Charles is a Tony Award® winner and the 12-time Primetime Emmy Award® -winning executive producer of one of the world’s largest television franchises, RuPaul’s Drag Race. In addition to holding the Guinness World Record for most Emmy wins (as Outstanding Host for a Reality/Competition Program), RuPaul has also won the most Emmy awards of any Black artist in history.

A San Diego native, RuPaul became a popular fixture on the New York City nightclub scene before achieving international fame in 1993 with the song “Supermodel (You Better Work).” Since then, RuPaul has written and recorded 18 studio albums.

RuPaul gained notoriety as a captivating and influential figure known for breaking down barriers and promoting self-expression and acceptance. In 1995, RuPaul became the first face of MAC Cosmetics, raising millions for the MAC AIDS Fund. The following year, VH1 tapped RuPaul to host a TV talk show. In 2017, RuPaul was included in the TIME 100 list as of the world’s most influential people.

RuPaul has appeared in over 50 films and television shows both in and out of drag. As an author, RuPaul has published three books: GuRu (Harper Collins, 2018), Workin’ It! RuPaul’s Guide to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Style (Harper Collins, 2010), and Lettin’ It All Hang Out (Hyperion Books, 1995).