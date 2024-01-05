Scream Factory To Bring ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ Collector’s Edition 4K UHD + BD and SteelBook To The Masses This February!

SCREAM FACTORY™ is about to put a little love terror in your hearts this February! They are cordially inviting horror enthusiasts, movie collectors, and fans of Nicolas Cage to an unforgettable, action-packed thrill ride filled with suspense and terror when the horror thriller WILLY’S WONDERLAND, hits the shelves in a Collector’s Edition 4K UHD™ + Blu-ray™ combo pack and the Limited Edition SteelBook (2-Disc 4K UHD™+ Blu-ray™). Available for the first time in 4K UHD format, this highly anticipated home release boasts high-octane fun with movie presentation in Dolby Vision and insightful special bonus content on Blu-ray.

When fans and collectors order from ShoutFactory.com, WILLY’S WONDERLAND Collector’s Edition 4K UHD + Blu-ray comes with an exclusive poster featuring the original theatrical artwork, available while supplies last.

Official Synopsis: A quiet drifter (Nicolas Cage) finds himself stranded in a remote town when his car breaks down. Taking on a janitorial job at the now-condemned Willy’s Wonderland seems like an easy way to earn some cash … but the mundane task suddenly becomes an all-out fight for survival when he must do battle with wave after wave of demonic, murderous animatronics.

WILLY’S WONDERLAND stars Nicolas Cage with Emily Tosta, Beth Grant, Ric Reitz and Chris Warner and is directed by Kevin Lewis. WILLY’S WONDERLAND is produced by Nicolas Cage, Mike Nilon, Grant Cramer, Jeremy Daniel Davis, David Ozer and Bryan Lord. The Executive Producers are Tim Rouhana, David Nagelberg, David Fannon, Mark Damon, Seth Needle, Tamara Birkemoe, Adam Rifkin, Victor Perillo, Scott Harbert, and Jake Seal.

WILLY’S WONDERLAND Collector’s Edition

Special Features:

Disc One (4K UHD):

· Feature Film in Dolby Vision

Disc Two (Blu-ray):

· “Inside Fun” Featurette

· Set Tour with Actor Christian Del Grosso

· “Fresh Meat” Featurette

· “Colorful Darkness And The Demon-Atrons” Featurette

· Trailer

· Image Galleries