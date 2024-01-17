THE PLAYBOY MURDERS: Season 2 with Holly Madison Debuts January 22nd!

THE PLAYBOY MURDERS: Season 2 is set to debut January 22nd on Investigation Discovery. In the return of the highly-anticipated series, Holly Madison reprises her role recounting the shocking intersection of murder and mystery within the world of the popular adult men’s magazine, Playboy.

The seven-episode season kicks off with the story of Sandy Bentley, who alongside her identical twin sister was a former live-in girlfriend of Hugh Hefner’s and rose to fame as one of “The Bentley Twins” – until her stardom became shrouded in suspicions of foul play.

Other cases included in THE PLAYBOY MURDERS: Season 2: the iconic story of Dorothy Stratten, one of the first Playboy Playmates poised for superstardom but whose life was cut short by a jealous estranged husband; Laurie Bambenek, a Bunny turned prison escapee; Victoria Vetri, who after her friend Sharon Tate was murdered by the Manson family, went down a violent murderous path of her own; Paula Sladewksi, an aspiring model whose life took a chaotic and deadly turn after an appearance in a Playboy video; and Melonie Haller, a young actress and Playboy model with a near-death experience that propelled her into a quest for justice to expose the sexually violent culture among the rich and powerful. The finale of season 2, which will premiere Monday, March 11 at 10/9c on ID, features the story of professional poker player turned Playboy model, Jill Ann Spaulding, who risked it all to write a tell-all memoir about the dark secrets of Playboy before becoming entwined in a strange – and ultimately deadly – love triangle.

“I’m honored to continue working with ID in bringing these compelling true crime stories to life,” said Madison. “We had the chance to delve into some fascinating worlds and cover so many gripping cases this year that explore obsession and murder that tragically affected so many. Being able to relate to their journey, I love ID’s victim-focused approach to storytelling and detailed portrayal of these harrowing events. While some cases remain unsolved today, these are real people and I wanted to help shine a spotlight on these stories.”

THE PLAYBOY MURDERS is produced by Lion Television US for Investigation Discovery.