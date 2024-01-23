OFFSET Announces Dates For First-Ever Solo Headlining Tour!

Offset, the Grammy-nominated and highly acclaimed songwriter, recognized as one-third of the multi-platinum rap trio Migos, steps into the spotlight with the revelation of his first-ever solo headline run, SET IT OFF TOUR.
Produced by Live Nation, the 17-city tour is a declaration of Offset’s solo artistry and celebrates his album of the same name which was released in October 2023 to rave reviews with guest features from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Latto, and other notable collaborators. The SET IT OFF TOUR kicks off on March 10th at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, PA making stops across the U.S. in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in his hometown of Atlanta at Coca-Coca Roxy on April 10th.
“’SET IT OFF’ is more than a phrase, it’s a vibe we’re creating together. This tour is not just a series of concerts, it’s a journey into my mind. I’m ready to hit the road on my first solo headlining tour, bringing the heat and most importantly, giving the fans a new way to experience my music,” said Offset.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales beginning Wed., January 24th at 10 am local time and will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Fri., January 26th at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com.
OFFSET TOUR DATES:
Sun Mar 10 | Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia
Tue Mar 12 | Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring
Thu Mar 14 | New York, NY | Palladium Times Square
Fri Mar 15 | Boston, MA | Citizens House of Blues Boston
Sun Mar 17 | Toronto, ON | HISTORY
Tue Mar 19 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit
Wed Mar 20 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Fri Mar 22 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart’s
Sat Mar 23 | Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Wed Mar 27 | Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium
Fri Mar 29 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium
Sat Mar 30 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic
Mon Apr 01 | Anaheim, CA | House of Blues Anaheim
Wed Apr 03 | Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren
Fri Apr 05 | Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom
Sun Apr 07 | Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center
Wed Apr 10 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy
ABOUT OFFSET
Praised for his blistering flows, pummeling anthems, and theatrical showmanship, Offset is one of the most influential GRAMMY-nominated rap icons from the South. He reaffirms that status with SET IT OFF, a sophomore solo album that’s dynamic yet deeply personal. Checking in at 21 songs, it’s Offset in all his thematic and stylistic multitudes. For the critically acclaimed “JEALOUSY,” he teams up with wife Cardi B for an exercise in rap acrobatics and super-charged charisma. On the smooth Don Tolliver assisted “WORTH IT” which the duo performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Offset flexes his diversity as an artist willing to experiment. But beneath the dripped-out machismo, there’s an evolving father of five learning to reckon with the man he’s becoming. Oscillating between invincibility and vulnerability,SET IT OFF is just the latest step in a musical and personal evolution that creates both artistic gems and personal catharsis. As part of the supergroup Migos, Offset became a force in pop culture, with songs like “Bad and Boujee” and albums like Culture cementing him as a legend in the making. As he helped re-popularize the triplet rhythm and collected over 40 platinum plaques as part of the trio, Offset later cultivated a reputation as a legend in his own right. He had standout guest verses on Kodak Black’s “Zeze” and Tyga’s “Taste” going a combined 15-times Platinum. In 2019, he reinforced his solo career with Father of Four, which included the 3x platinum hit record “Clout” with Cardi B. Now, Offset is racing from the man he was to the man he’s supposed to be resolute, reflective, and relentlessly energetic. His influence transcends music into fashion from gracing runways and designing his own merch and film appearing in shows like NCIS Los Angeles and Baby Shark. To date Offset has amassed over 2 billion streams as a solo artist in the U.S. alone.
Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.