ROB ZOMBIE and ALICE COOPER Announce 2024 ‘Freaks on Parade’ Tour

Undisputed rock legends Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper announce the continuation of Freaks on Parade with special guests Ministry and Filter for the 2024 summer tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city run begins on Tuesday, August 20 in Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater, with stops throughout North America including Saint Paul, Milwaukee, Boston and Austin, before wrapping up on Wednesday, September 18 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Artist presales beginning Tuesday, January 30. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 2 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com.

2024 FREAKS ON PARADE TOUR DATES:

Tue Aug 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Aug 22 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 24 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena ^^

Sun Aug 25 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Tue Aug 27 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

Wed Aug 28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 30 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Aug 31 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun Sep 01 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 03 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Wed Sep 04 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Fri Sep 06 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat Sep 07 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Sep 08 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tue Sep 10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Sep 11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Sep 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 14 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sun Sep 15 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tue Sep 17 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Wed Sep 18 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

^^ General onsale begins 2/9 at 10am local for Lincoln, NE only

ABOUT ROB ZOMBIE:

As a rock icon and filmmaker with a unique vision, Rob Zombie has continuously challenged audiences as he stretches the boundaries of both music and film. He has sold over 15 million albums worldwide, and is the only artist to experience unprecedented success in both music and film as the writer/director of 8 feature films with a worldwide gross totaling more than $150 million. Each of Rob Zombie’s 7 solo studio albums have debuted in the top 10 on Billboard’s 200 chart. Rob Zombie has proved an undeniable box office success throughout his career, writing and directing horror favorites such as House of 1,000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects and 3 From Hell. Zombie’s achievements also include 8 Grammy nominations and the creation of the Freaks on Parade tour, which started in 2022.

Follow Rob Zombie:

ABOUT ALICE COOPER:

Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. Alice Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Twenty-plus years into the new millennium, Cooper is always very productive and busy, touring worldwide year-in and year-out while also writing, recording and working on his nightly syndicated radio show. In 2023, Cooper also released his 22nd solo and 29th studio album, Road, via earMUSIC.

Follow Alice Cooper:

