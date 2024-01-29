TRAIN and REO SPEEDWAGON Join Forces For ‘SUMMER ROAD TRIP 2024’ North American Tour

Iconic hitmakers Train and REO Speedwagon have announced they will be joining forces for this summer’s hottest co-headlining tour. The diamond-selling bands will be hitting the road on the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour, bringing together Train’s critically-acclaimed catalog of global hits with REO Speedwagon’s vast collection of timeless classics for an unforgettable night of music, high energy, and fun that transcends generations. With more than 50 million albums sold worldwide, 32 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100, and 28 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart between them, fans nationwide will have a chance to witness epic sets from two of the hardest-working, fun-loving, non-stop touring bands as they perform hours of hits featuring chart-topping anthems and timeless fan favorites.

Produced by Live Nation, the 44-city tour kicks off on July 8 in Somerset, WI at Somerset Amphitheater, making stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on September 11 in Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. Joining Train and REO Speedwagon on the road as direct support on all dates is very special guest Yacht Rock Revue. Full tour routing can be found below.

To celebrate the highly anticipated Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour, Train and REO Speedwagon will take the stage at LA’s famed Whisky a Go Go nightclub on the Sunset Strip this Thursday, February 1 for an intimate sneak preview concert that is not to be missed. Tickets for the show go on saletoday at 12pm PT here. Additionally, the bands will be stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Wednesday, January 31 for a very special collaboration, which marks their first-ever performance together on stage. Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs on ABC at 11:35p/10:35c, and is available next day on Hulu.

Of the tour, Train frontman Pat Monahan shared: “When I was younger I heard a band called REO Speedwagon and fell in love with their numerous, infectious hit songs. Years later I met Kevin Cronin, and thank goodness he’s as great a person as he is a songwriter. This tour won’t just be a great time with great people, but a tour that will have a ton of familiar songs to most generations. I will be wishing I was in the audience as much as I’ll love being on the stage.”

REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin said: “Pat Monahan and I have done several benefit shows over the years, and now we get to take out our bands for a summer full of music and fun. I love the idea of bringing together people of all ages, who share a common love for well-crafted songs and high energy live performances. The REO boys are stoked about this tour.”

Citi is the official card of the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, January 31st at 10am local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

Fans can gain first access to the artist presales beginning Wednesday, January 31st at 10am local time until Thursday, February 1 at 10pm local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 2 at 10am local time at SaveMeSanFrancisco.com and REOSpeedwagon.com.

SUMMER ROAD TRIP 2024 TOUR DATES

DATE CITY VENUE Monday, July 8 Somerset, WI Somerset Amphitheater Wednesday, July 10 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center Thursday, July 11 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE ^* Friday, July 12 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Saturday, July 13 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Monday, July 15 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Tuesday, July 16 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Wednesday, July 17 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre ^ Friday, July 19 Lewiston, NY Artpark ^ Saturday, July 20 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Sunday, July 21 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre Tuesday, July 23 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC Wednesday, July 24 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Friday, July 26 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Saturday, July 27 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Sunday, July 28 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion ^ Wednesday, July 31 Syracuse, NY Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview Thursday, August 1 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Saturday, August 3 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre Sunday, August 4 Mansfield, MA The Xfinity Center Tuesday, August 6 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Wednesday, August 7 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Friday, August 9 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park Saturday, August 10 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Sunday, August 11 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^ Friday, August 16 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre ^ Saturday, August 17 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Sunday, August 18 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater Tuesday, August 20 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Wednesday, August 21 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Thursday, August 22 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place ^ Friday, August 23 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater Sunday, August 25 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Monday, August 26 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion Wednesday, August 28 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre* Thursday, August 29 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Amphitheatre Saturday, August 31 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre Sunday, September 1 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater Wednesday, September 4 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Friday, September 6 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre Saturday, September 7 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Sunday, September 8 Inglewood, CA The Kia Forum Tuesday, September 10 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Wednesday, September 11 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

^ No REO Speedwagon

* Not a Live Nation Date

About Train

Train is a multi-GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling band from San Francisco that has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and 13 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. Train’s climb to the top began in 1994, as the original 5-member band tenaciously built a loyal hometown following, leading up to their debut self-titled album released by Columbia in 1998. The tumbling wordplay of “Meet Virginia” gave them their first unlikely radio hit, and 2001’sDrops of Jupiter broke them to multi-platinum status thanks to the double-GRAMMY-winning title song that spent 10 months in the Top 40, has been certified RIAA 7x platinum, and earned the 2001 GRAMMY Award for Best Rock Song. The group won another GRAMMY in 2011 for their global hit “Hey, Soul Sister” from their multi-platinum album Save Me, San Francisco (2009), which was the No.1 best-selling smash and most downloaded single of 2010, achieved RIAA Diamond status in 2021 and now 11x platinum, and in 2022 surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. Train has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide, with multiple platinum/gold citations, including three GRAMMY Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, and dozens of other honors. They’ve had 24 Top 10 songs across the Billboard charts and six Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart including Drops of Jupiter (2001), My Private Nation (2003), California 37 (2012), Bulletproof Picasso(2014), For Me, It’s You (2016), and a girl a bottle a boat (2017). Train released their critically acclaimed 11th studio album, AM Gold, in May 2022 and most recently released a new song “I Know” ft. Tenille Townes and Bryce Vine, which marked their 27th career entry on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart.

Train frontman, Pat Monahan, partakes in other ventures outside of music, including his award-winning wine portfolio, Save Me, San Francisco Wine Co, which was created in 2011 and has sold over 10 million bottles and won over 100 medals. Proceeds from his wine business support Family House, a San Francisco charity that supports families of children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.? Monahan has appeared on television and in film with credits that include the 2021 Hallmark Channel original movie, Christmas in Tahoe, inspired by Train’s album of the same name, which he executive produced and starred, Dr. Ken, 90210, CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I., The Voice, American Idol, and The Bachelor.

About REO Speedwagon

Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon’s unrelenting drive, as well as non-stop touring and recording jump-started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. Platinum albums and radio staples soon followed, setting the stage for the release of the band’s explosive Hi Infidelity in 1980, which contained the massive hit singles “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run.” That landmark album spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot and has since earned the RIAA’s coveted 10X Diamond Award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the United States.

From 1977 to 1989, REO Speedwagon released nine consecutive albums all certified Platinum or higher. To date, REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million albums around the globe, and Cronin and bandmates Bruce Hall, Dave Amato, Bryan Hitt, Derek Hilland, and most recent addition Matt Bissonette, are electrifying audiences worldwide in concert with hits and fan-favorites such as “Ridin’ The Storm Out,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes,” “Keep On Loving You,” “Take It On the Run,” and many, many more. More recently, REO has been featured in Season Three of the hit Netflix series, Ozark, with an episode entitled: “Kevin Cronin Was Here.” Cronin sang a duet with Dolly Parton on his number-one hit, “Keep on Loving You” for her star-studded Rockstar album, which featured a who’s who of rock luminaries including Sir Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Sting, to mention just a few. Cronin performed on the 2022 season finale of American Idol, is a regular guest with the Jim Irsay Collection band, and is currently putting the finishing touches on his memoir, “Roll With The Changes… my life within and without REO Speedwagon.” REO Speedwagon launched their first Las Vegas residency in November of 2023, the sold-out “An Evening of Hi Infidelity …and More!,” with return engagements set for May, and again in October of 2024. The band is active in numerous charitable endeavors including the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, Music Drives Us, and Moffitt Cancer Center.

