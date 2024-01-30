JESSIE MURPH Dazzles As MTV’s Global PUSH Artist For January 2024

MTV PUSH has named 19-year-old Alabama vocalist and songwriter Jessie Murph as the featured Global PUSH Artist for the month of January. Her unique style blends country-style storytelling with inspiration from hip-hop, alternative and pop. Murph built a following on social media in 2020 which led to her breakout single “Always Been You” which paved the way for her debut mixtape, “drowning.” She holds nothing back and is outspoken about mental health, depression and addiction.

Following the release of “Wild Ones” Murph received traction as Drake showed the track some love. The song topped the iTunes song chart, reached #1 on Apple Music’s Pop Chart and debuted in the top 50 of Billboard’s Hot 100. Check out Jessie Murph’s performance of “Heartbroken” & “Wild Ones” below.

On her musical influences: “Adele is one of my main influences I’d say, but I also listen to a lot of Lil Baby and Drake and Blak… I actually used to resent country when I was little because everyone listened to it and I really didn’t like it that much. I would try to find the polar opposite of that which is hip-hop. I have always been so obsessed with how much soul was in Adele’s music because you can really feel what she is saying and same goes for hip-hop. Those are my two favorite combos.” On her musical journey: “I don’t think I was ever really realizing that I was writing music. It was just always my way to cope with stuff. I grew up in a really chaotic household and I think it was my way to cope with that because I hated talking to people. Deep down I am shy and I remember being so terrified to post because people are going to talk about you, especially in high school… This moment I’ve been thinking about it a lot lately and everything feels so normal because you are in it but I have really been trying to take a moment to step back and realize what is going on around me and be grateful for it. It is something I’ve always wanted and I am truly living my dream right now.” On writing “Heartbroken”: “The writing and production process on that was really scary for me because it was my first happy love song which still freaks me out to say… It ended up being a great song, but I was honestly really scared of how people would perceive it since all of my stuff had been really sad. I questioned if it was important because it was about love which is dark. Diplo reached out really early on before I got signed and then years down the line “Heartbroken” got written… The most important part about it is that you can love again after going through stuff even though it is scary.”

Curated by MTV’s Music & Talent US & International teams, “MTV PUSH” connects fans across the globe with a new music artist every month through live performances, exclusive broadcast premieres of music videos, interviews, video content and more bringing them closer to music’s next big star. Previous MTV PUSH artists have included: Lizzo, BillieEilish, Khalid, Doja Cat, BROCKHAMPTON, H.E.R., Lil Tecca, Jack Harlow, YUNGBLUD, Bazzi, Chloe x Halle, SZA, Jorja Smith, Lauv, among others.