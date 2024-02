BEASTO BLANCO Releases New Song & Video For “Run For Your Life”

The formidable powerhouse Beasto Blanco are back in 2024 with new single “Run For Your Life,” produced by Chris Harms / Lord of the Lost. It’s the first taste of their forthcoming new album, KINETICA, coming later this year via COP International Records that aspires to capture the visuals, energy, love, sex, sweat, robots, and raw animalistic essence that defines the band.

This adrenaline-fueled track “Run For Your Life” kicks things off with a sonic and lyrical call to face fears and trust bestial instincts. In the accompanying music video, Beasto Blanco charges full force into life amid intergalactic chaos, pursuing their cybernetic “Machine Girl” warrior Queen. The epic hunt unfolds, with the band’s sound leading the charge. Beasto Blanco refuses to run, embodying the spirit of the less than perfect, the flawed, and the free.

See the music video for “Run For Your Life” HERE.

Calico Cooper says of the track, “’Run For Your Life’ is a track about stamina. The sheer force of will it takes to dig deep and run from any black holes sucking you in. To not be crushed by the destruction. But to run hard and fast… for your life. You have the power to save yourself. And it’s worth it.”

Beasto Blanco features the electrifying collaboration of Nashville-based shock rockers Chuck Garric (Alice Cooper) and high priestess Calico Cooper, delivering an instant knockout blow. With an explosive sound and captivating visuals, “Run For Your Life” is the perfect balance of raw power and infectious melodies that showcases Beasto Blanco’s refreshing authenticity as a beacon of genuine, unapologetic rock ‘n’ roll.

Adds Christian Petke, founder of COP International Records, “I have been working in the industry for over 30 years and I have never represented a band that is this focused and driven. Beasto Blanco’s musicianship and professionalism is just mind-blowing. I am absolutely in love with their sound and energy; here is a band that effortlessly combines deep rock ‘n’ roll roots with 21st century attitude and technology. The icing on the cake is the fact that they are totally fun to work with.”

In addition to the new music, Beasto Blanco has been confirmed for appearances at several European festivals this summer, including Wacken, Ur Rock, and Plague Noir with more dates coming soon.

About Beasto Blanco

Rock and Roll born in the Mountain Mud and the Desert Sun … Beasto Blanco was formed by Chuck Garric and Chris Latham. They set out to create a raw, powerful, rock ‘n’ roll band with a searing, theatrical live experience. Enter Calico Cooper, rock vixen and the spawn of Garric’s boss, legendary shock rocker Alice Cooper and a renegade German rhythm section and Beasto Blanco’s inimitable sound and image emerged. Blood, sweat, and gasoline are fueling Beasto Blanco’s explosive rock sound and captivating visuals. A band and an audience united in one inseparable union of musical thunder and sensational spectacle. Welcome to the world of Beasto Blanco. Whether illuminated in the spotlights of cavernous arenas or headlining packed theaters and clubs, the band’s mission is unwavering: To create an immersive experience where everyone is welcome to join an extended family whose support is unconditional and authentic.

Lineup:

Chuck Garric (long time Alice Cooper bassist) on guitars and vocals

Calico Cooper on vocals

Brother Latham on guitars

Jan LeGrow on bass

Sean Sellers on drums