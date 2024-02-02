LUKE BRYAN Announces Dates For 2024 “Mind Of A Country Boy Tour”

Five-time Entertainer of the Year and American Idol celebrity judge Luke Bryan will kick off his 2024 “Mind Of A Country Boy Tour” in Canada in Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome on April 17 with Chayce Beckham and Tenille Arts joining. The tour will run through mid-September. Tickets on sale February 9 at www.LukeBryan.com.

Luke will also feature multiple special guests throughout the “Mind Of A Country Boy Tour”: Tenille Arts, Chayce Beckham, George Birge, King Calaway, Dillon Carmichael, Larry Fleet, HunterGirl, Ella Langley, Tracy Lawrence, Kameron Marlowe, Chase Matthew, Meghan Patrick, Lily Rose, Josh Ross, Alana Springsteen, Zach Top, and DJ Rock. For many years, Luke has lifted up and mentored new artists by offering them the opportunity to perform in front of his concert audiences. The tour boasts two stadium dates this year, Truist Field in Atlanta on August 17 with Bailey Zimmerman, Kameron Marlowe and Chayce Beckham and Wrigley Field in Chicago on August 25 with Bailey Zimmerman, Tracy Lawrence and Chayce Beckham. The tour is produced by Live Nation.

Ticket presale for Luke’s fan club members begins Tuesday, Feb 6 at 8am local time through Thursday, February 8 at 5pm local time. For details go HERE.

Citi is the official card of Luke Bryan’s “Mind of a Country Boy Tour”. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 7th, at 10 am local time until Thursday, Feb 8th, at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

“Mind Of A Country Boy Tour” is aptly titled after a song from Luke’s upcoming album release.

During his career Luke has performed for more than 14 million fans inclusive of his numerous headline tours, “Crash My Playa,” “Luke Bryan: VEGAS” and “Farm Tour.”

“Mind Of A Country Boy Tour” Dates

4/17/2024 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome 4/18/2024 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place 4/24/2024 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre 4/25/2024 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre 6/13/2024 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena 6/14/2024 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater 6/15/2024 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater 6/21/2024 Endicott, NY En-Joie Golf Course* 6/22/2024 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live 6/27/2024 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena** 6/28/2024 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre** 7/11/2024 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts 7/12/2024 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center 7/13/2024 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center 7/18/2024 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion 7/19/2024 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion 7/26/2024 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha 7/27/2024 Ridgedale, MO Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena** 7/28/2024 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 8/1/2024 Idaho Falls, ID Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center 8/2/2024 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater 8/8/2024 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre 8/9/2024 Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum 8/10/2024 San Bernardino, CA Glen Helen Amphitheater 8/15/2024 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center 8/17/2024 Atlanta, GA Truist Park 8/22/2024 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center 8/24/2024 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena 8/25/2024 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field 9/5/2024 Somerset, WI Somerset Amphitheater 9/7/2024 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center 9/12/2024 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre** 9/14/2024 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

*Not a Live Nation date

**On sale Feb 16

for full list of opening acts on each show go to www.lukebryan.com

About Luke Bryan

During his career, Luke has amassed a total of 21.2 Billion global streams, 11.5 Million global album sales and 55.3M track sales worldwide. He is the most digital single RIAA certified country artist of all time with 84M digital single units and 15.5M album certified units for a total of 99.5M.

He has placed 30 singles at #1 and has accumulated 56 total weeks spent at #1 in his career. He was recently presented with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his standing as one of the most streamed artists in SoundExchange’s 20-year history.

His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for 14 million fans inclusive of nearly 40 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring Break shows, and ‘Crash My Playa’ destination concert events.

Luke has won 50+ major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party , seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters.