CREED Announces New Reunion Tour Shows In Response To Overwhelming Fan Demand!

With sold-out dates at amphitheaters across North America this summer, multi-platinum, GRAMMY® and American Music Award-winning rock band CREED have extended their 40+ “Summer of ‘99” tour with the “Are You Ready Tour?” due to overwhelming fan demand. Produced by Live Nation, the 20 additional arena dates will kick off this November in Oklahoma City at Paycom Center.

The tour will feature special guests 3 Doors Down, Mammoth WVH and Finger Eleven in select cities (check routing for details).

The unprecedented resurgence of CREED has inspired stadium-wide singalongs, a nationwide marketing campaign with Paramount +, a viral EDM remix of “One Last Breath” and sold-out dates across the country.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales from Tuesday, February 6, with the general onsale starting Friday, February 9 at 10am local time on www.creed.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, stand on stage to watch the first 3 songs, Meet & Greet + photo op with members of CREED, access to the pre-show soundcheck, exclusive merch & more. For more information, visit www.creed.com.

CREED: “ARE YOU READY?” TOUR DATES:

Saturday, November 02 | Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center *

Sunday, November 03 | Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena *

Wednesday, November 06 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center *

Friday, November 08 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena *

Saturday, November 09 | Biloxi, MS | Mississippi Coast Coliseum *

Tuesday, November 12 | Corpus Christi, TX | American Bank Center Arena *

Wednesday, November 13 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena *

Friday, November 15 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX *

Saturday, November 16 | Bossier City, LA | Brookshire Grocery Arena *

Tuesday, November 19 | Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena *

Wednesday, November 20 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena *

Friday, November 22 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

Saturday, November 23 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena *

Monday, November 25 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre ^

Wednesday, November 27 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena ^

Friday, November 29 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden *

Saturday, November 30 | Bangor, ME | Cross Insurance Center *

Monday, December 02 | Allentown, PA | PPL Center #

Wednesday, December 04 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena *

Thursday, December 05 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center #

* 3 Doors Down/Mammoth WVH

^ Mammoth WVH/Finger Eleven

# 3 Doors Down

This expansion of their recently unveiled “Summer of ’99” tour, initially announced last October, has already sold-out half of its dates in major cities like Houston, Nashville, Toronto and more. More dates are projected to sell out in the near future based on current sales trends. Remaining tickets for these already announced shows as well as VIP Packages, exclusive merch & more can be found at www.creed.com.

CREED: SUMMER OF ‘99 TOUR DATES:

Supporting Acts: + 3 Doors Down | ^ Daughtry | * Switchfoot | x Tonic | # Big Wreck | = Finger Eleven

Wednesday, July 17 | Green Bay, WI | Resch Center * = (Sold Out)

Friday, July 19 | Monticello, IA | Great Jones County Fair * = (Not A Live Nation Date)

Saturday, July 20 | Walker, MN | Moondance Jam * = (Not A Live Nation Date)

Tuesday, July 23 | Simpsonville, SC | CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park * =

Wednesday, July 24 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion + =

Friday, July 26 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live + =

Saturday, July 27 | Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach + =

Tuesday, July 30 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage # = (Sold Out)

Wednesday, July 31 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre + = (Sold Out)

Friday, August 2 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center + = (Sold Out)

Saturday, August 3 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake + =

Tuesday, August 6 | Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater x =

Wednesday, August 7| Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center + = (Sold Out)

Friday, August 9 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO + = (Sold Out)

Saturday, August 10 | Indianapolis, IN | Ruoff Music Center + =

Tuesday, August 13 | Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater x = (Sold Out)

Wednesday, August 14 | Pelham, AL | Oak Mountain Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)

Saturday, August 16 | Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre + =

Saturday, August 17 | Welch, MN | Treasure Island Amphitheater + = (Not A Live Nation Date) (Sold Out)

Tuesday, August 20 | Gilford, NH | BankNH Pavilion x = (Sold Out)

Wednesday, August 21 | Boston, MA | Xfinity Center + =

Friday, August 23 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium + =

Saturday, August 24 | Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC + =

Saturday, August 31 | San Bernardino, CA | Glen Helen Amphitheatre (Summer of ’99 And Beyond Festival with 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel, Vertical Horizon, The Verve Pipe)

Sunday, September 1 | Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre + =

Wednesday, September 4 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre + =

Friday, September 6 | Salt Lake City, UT | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre + =

Saturday, September 7 | Denver, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre + = (Not A Live Nation Date) (Sold Out)

Tuesday, September 10 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP ^ =

Wednesday, September 11 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion + = (Sold Out)

Friday, September 13 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center + = (Sold Out)

Saturday, September 14 | Houston, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman + = (Sold Out)

Monday, September 16 | Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater ^ = (Sold Out)

Wednesday, September 18| Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek + =

Friday, September 20 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds + = (Sold Out)

Saturday, September 21 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre + =

Tuesday, September 24 | Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place x =(Sold Out)

Wednesday, September 25 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre + = (Sold Out)

Friday, September 27 | Darien Lake, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater + =

Saturday, September 28 | Atlantic City, NJ | Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena + =(Sold Out)

ABOUT CREED

CREED formed in Tallahassee, Florida, in 1994. The more than one billion streams between “Higher,” “My Sacrifice,” “One Last Breath,” “With Arms Wide Open,” and “My Own Prison” on Spotify alone is a testament to the band’s enduring power. Nearly 30 years after CREED’s formation, the ubiquitous anthems composed by singer Scott Stapp and guitarist Mark Tremonti, performed for millions of fans around the world together with drummer Scott Phillips and bassist Brian Marshall, are part of modern rock and alternative’s DNA. With more than 53 million albums sold worldwide, CREED stands alongside iconic bands like Van Halen, Guns N’ Roses, and Metallica as one of an elite few hard rock outfits to earn RIAA Diamond-certified status, for more than 11 million sales of Human Clay in the United States. After an eleven-year hiatus, Creed officially announced a reunion in July 2023 and announced that they would be headlining two different Summer of ’99 cruise festivals in April 2024 which resulted in immediate sell-outs. The band recently launched a new webstore that will cater to fans old and new including new merch designs as well as the opportunity to purchase entry into Mark Tremonti’s guitar clinic. The store can be found at www.creed.com.

In the meantime, CREED fans can still support the band before the tour gets underway. Scott Stapp’s fourth solo album Higher Power (Napalm Records) will be available March 15, 2024. The title track “Higher Power” is at radio now as Stapp’s most successful single to date. The album can be pre-ordered at: https://scottstapp.com/. Mark Tremonti continues his work supporting the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) and recently was announced as a performer at their annual gala in New York City on March 7th. Mark has also recruited his bandmates to support NDSS on May 2nd when CREED will perform an exclusive acoustic set to benefit the organization alongside cruise companions Tonic. Tickets for that event can be found here.