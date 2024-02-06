INCUBUS Announce 2024 US Arena Tour Performing Their Iconic Album “Morning View” In Its Entirety

Incubus have officially announced their 2024 US Arena tour, performing their iconic album “Morning View” in its entirety, plus the hits featuring special guests Coheed and Cambria. Produced by Live Nation, the 10-city ARENA tour kicks off on August 23 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit making stops across the U.S. in New York, Tampa, Austin and more before wrapping up in San Francisco at Chase Center on September 12.

Incubus originally released their critically acclaimed studio album Morning View on October 23, 2001, and were met with an outpouring of love and acclaim from fans and industry alike. The album has been RIAA certified double Platinum and spent 60 weeks on the Billboard 200 peaking at number 2.

On October 6, 2023, the band announced the re-recording and re-release of the acclaimed double album entitled Morning View XXIII (Virgin Music Group), which is set for an album release date of May 10th, 2024. Morning View XXIII preorders will begin alongside the general tour on sale this Friday, February 9th, and you can presave HERE.

“Roughly 23 years ago we rented a house at the sea to do an art experiment. The novel and expansive environment combined with a healthy dose of momentum helped us find that ever sought after FLOW state and the songs that became known as ‘Morning View’ have since become indelible and deeply important parts of our lives,” said Brandon Boyd.

“This album helped propel our little art experiment called ‘Incubus’ into a way of life and here we are today, some 23 years later, about to introduce a new/next phase of it’s existence. ‘Morning View xxiii’ is a re-recording/re-think of the 2001 album and is the result of our desire to honor this burgeoning legacy but also reimagine it as musicians who have been lovingly performing these songs night after night for the last 23 years. See you on the road soon!”

INCUBUS 2024 TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sat Aug 24 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Tue Aug 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tue Sep 03 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri Sep 06 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat Sep 07 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Mon Sep 09 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Sep 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

ABOUT INCUBUS

As a sonic and spiritual enigma, Incubus continue to stretch, shape, and shake the foundation of alternative music, embracing endless possibilities and eclipsing any and all boundaries in the process. The multiplatinum Los Angeles band—Brandon Boyd [vocals], Mike Einziger [guitar, piano, backing vocals], José Pasillas II [drums], Chris Kilmore [turntables, keyboards], and Nicole Row [bass]—tune into the creative exchange between them and beam it back to audiences as loudly (and lovingly) as possible. To date, the quintet have notably sold over 23 million albums, scored dozens of multi-platinum and platinum certifications around the globe, gathered billions of streams, and notched six consecutive Top 5 debuts on the Billboard 200. At the same time, they have graced the bills of festivals such as BottleRock, Ohana, Lollapalooza, and Rock In Rio in addition to headlining arenas and amphitheaters worldwide. During 2021, the musicians celebrated the 20th anniversary of their seminal double-platinum third full-length offering, Morning View, with a worldwide livestream. Incubus returned to the house where they famously recorded the album and performed the entire tracklisting from front-to-back for the first time. It incited a rapturous fan response, and the band decided to do it again in October 2023. The group sold out the legendary Hollywood Bowl and performed Morning View in front of a hometown audience, unassumingly kickstarting another era. Between launching a massive US Morning View arena tour in 2024, they ignite the next phase of Incubus with Morning View XXIII and more new music on the horizon. So, are you in?