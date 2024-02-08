MARCUS KING Announces ‘Mood Swings’ Album and Dates For World Tour

Marcus King announced the release of his new Rick Rubin produced album, Mood Swings, released on April 5 via American/Republic Records. In support of this new album, King also announced his 2024 headlining tour across North America and Europe produced by Live Nation and FPC Live!, in addition to dates supporting Chris Stapleton.

More information available on www.marcuskingofficial.com – for information on tickets and pre-sale see below.

Mood Swings is King’s magnum opus, an eclectic symphony of soul that is uniquely timeless and current. Drawing on King’s darkest moments, it became a beacon of hope for King as he created it, and will be a refuge for anyone going through similar challenges in their lives.

Accompanying the album announcement, King released the title track, “Mood Swings,” the perfect introduction to an album that will redefine any perceived notions around Marcus King. The song smolders with a slow burn electro drum stomp and jazzy guitar, leaving space for King’s soulful vocal to shine. Sharing his innermost fears whilst standing in the strength of being fully vulnerable and honest.

Listen to “Mood Swings” here and Pre-order Mood Swings here!

On “Mood Swings” King stated, “In the early summer of 2020 I arrived at Shangri-La for my first meeting with my hero, the legend, Mr. Rick Rubin. As soon as Rick & I met it was like a spark in the room! I immediately felt welcomed, appreciated and mutually admired. Rick and I had a wonderful first introduction and he left me in the capable hands of his Ace engineer Jason Lader, an incredible engineer who would become a dear dear friend. Jason and I toured the space and just for fun decided to track something, what we tracked was the title track “Mood Swings.” I laid down guitar and vocals, we added Rhythm Ace R77 drum machine with tape delay to achieve the swing we desired, added bass & piano and after half an hour the track was finished. The track and album title “Mood Swings” is a play on the swinging nature of the material while also referencing my up and down shifts in mood while I was either abusing the wrong substances, in between mood stabilizing meds and anti-psychotics, self-medication on top of that, along with a foot locker FULL of repressed childhood trauma all being taken out on my relationship at the time.”

Legendary producer Rick Rubin who has worked with everyone from Adele to Johnny Cash, was instantly drawn to King’s guitar playing, singular voice and songwriting, and after witnessing a King live performance, one day randomly cold-called him to float the idea of working together.

Rick Rubin stated, “I love the way listening to this album makes me feel. I can’t think of another project quite like this one. Marcus’s playing and singing are from another planet.”

The pair secretly holed up for sessions in Italy and Malibu during the promotion of King’s critically acclaimed album, Young Blood. The result is King’s most sonically astute and personal album to date and a landmark moment for Marcus who for the first time lets his voice take center stage. “There was no hiding behind the guitar at all,” he grins. His smoldering country soul vocal, part Al Green, Bobby Womack, Marvin Gaye, Adele and Chris Stapleton, is set to establish him as one of the greatest vocalists of our time, no longer in the shadow of his own guitar greatness.

Yet Marcus King didn’t plan on making his new album Mood Swings. He didn’t even plan on living much longer before he started working on it. Heartache, addiction, and mental health brought him to the brink and during a North American tour, Marcus had designs to drink himself to death. He admits, “I had an escape route already decided for myself and a backup if that didn’t work.”

Around the same time, King went into Dan Auerbach studio and despite his mental health, drinking and substance abuse reaching untenable limits, he was able to create the critically acclaimed album Young Blood. There is consequently an ocean of depth to King’s lyrics. Mood Swings once again takes us back to that dark period of King’s life where he was on the brink, firmly believing that he was destined to die young, most likely at his own hand.

Despite its often bleak subject matter, Mood Swings is an album with a message of hope. Rubin helped King find a new personal and sonic approach and instead of crumbling under the weight of his anxiety, Rubin inspired him to shift his perspective. “He helped me view mental health as a writing partner in a way,” recalls Marcus. “I’ve learned it can give me that creative spark.”

‘MOOD SWINGS’ TRACKLIST

Mood Swings F*ck My Life Up Again Soul It Screams Save Me Hero Delilah Inglewood Motel (Halestorm) This Far Gone Bipolar Love Me Or Tennessee Cadillac

King is a GRAMMY® nominated fourth generation musician from Greenville, SC, who started playing guitar at 8 years old following in the footsteps of his guitarist Father and Grandpa. Logging thousands of miles on the road as “The Marcus King Band,” he established himself with unparalleled performance prowess and a dynamic live show. His solo debut El Dorado, garnering a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Americana Album.” In between packing venues on his own, he performed alongside Chris Stapleton, Greta Van Fleet, and Nathanial Rateliff in addition to gracing the bills of Stagecoach and more with one seismic show after the next. He has been open about his challenges with mental health in his songs and throughout his career, and has launched various mental health initiatives, most recently a guitar auction collaboration with MusiCares.

Mood Swings takes us in a very different sonic direction to his considerable catalog of studio albums. Combining elements as diverse as modern pop, R&B, aughts hip hop, piano driven classic rock and the warm production and symphonic instrumentation of classic era soul, R&B and jazz. Previously released song “F*ck My Life Up Again” is a considerable departure stadium sized rock, with strings that accent over a smoky jazz beat, while his soulful delivery booms, “Come f*ck my life up again, don’t deserve to live without pain.” A guitar solo “played backwards” channels stark confusion offset by the unshakable hook. On “Hero,” his croon rises over acoustic guitar towards a fluttering crescendo. The same naked emotion defines “Delilah” where over piano led pop rock and innovative tracks such as “Inglewood Motel (Halestorm)” are an alt R&B masterpiece. The album closes with “Cadillac,” steeped in psychedelic symphonic soul it is an arresting tale of dark desires and suicidal ideation.

On Mood Swings we find King gracefully standing in his own truth, accepting the challenges he’s faced and coming out the otherside a man renewed. It is a rebirth of both his sound and of his mind. “Without this assembly of songs, I don’t think I’d be around,” King shares, “I hope this album can act as a safety blanket, a rescue, or a refuge for anybody struggling with mental health, substance abuse, or relationship issues. That’s what it is for me.”

MOOD SWINGS THE WORLD TOUR DATES

TICKETS: Tickets for the North America dates will be available starting with Citi presale (details below) beginning Monday, February 12. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 16 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the MARCUS KING: MOOD SWINGS THE WORLD TOUR North America dates. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, February 12 at 10am local time until Thursday, February 15 at 10PM local through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

March 7, 2024 – Love Rocks NYC – New York, NY

March 9, 2024 – The Capitol Theatre – Port Chester, NY

April 6, 2024 – U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN w/ Chris Stapleton

April 13, 2024 – 10 Annual Major Rager – Augusta, GA

April 19, 2024 – Moon Crush “Pink Moon” Festival – Miramar Beach, FL

May 06, 2024 – The Moore Theater – Seattle, WA

May 07, 2024 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

May 08, 2024 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

May 10, 2024 – The Masonic – San Francisco, CA

May 11, 2024 – Grand Sierra Ballroom – Reno, NV

May 14, 2024 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA

May 15, 2024 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

May 17, 2024 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

May 18, 2024 – Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

May 22, 2024 – The Monument – Rapid City, SD w/ Chris Stapleton

May 24, 2024 – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – Sioux Falls, SD w/ Chris Stapleton

May 25, 2024 – Harrah’s Stir Cove – Council Bluffs, IA

May 26, 2024 – EPIC Event Center – Green Bay, WI*

May 29, 2024 – The Pageant – St Louis, MO

May 30, 2024 – GLC Live at 20 Monroe – Grand Rapids, MI

May 31, 2024 – Blossom Music Center – Cleveland OH w/ Chris Stapleton

June 01, 2024 – Railbird Festival – Lexington, KY

June 02, 2024 – Salt Shed – Chicago, IL

June 04, 2024 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT*

June 06, 2024 – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Philadelphia, PA w/ Chris Stapleton

June 07, 2024 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA w/ Chris Stapleton

June 08, 2024 – Landmark Theatre – Syracuse, NY

June 10, 2024 – Ruby Amphitheater – Morgantown, WV*

June 12, 2024 – T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO w/ Chris Stapleton

June 13, 2024 – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena – Ridgefield, MO w/ Chris Stapleton

June 14, 2024 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

June 15, 2024 – Globe Life Field – Arlington, TX w/ Chris Stapleton

July 11, 2024 – Darien Lake Amphitheater – Darien Center, NY w/ Chris Stapleton

July 12, 2024 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Pittsburgh, PA w/ Chris Stapleton

July 13, 2024 – Palace Theatre – Albany, NY

July 16, 2024 – Egyptian Room – Indianapolis, IN

July 18, 2024 – Huntington Center – Toledo, OH w/ Chris Stapleton

July 19, 2024 – Schottenstein Center – Columbus, OH w/ Chris Stapleton

July 20, 2024 – The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI

September 04, 2024 – Orpheum – Vancouver, BC

September 06, 2024 – Grey Eagle Event Center – Calgary, AB

September 07, 2024 – Midway Music Hall – Edmonton, AB

September 09, 2024 – Burton Cummings Theatre – Winnipeg, MB

September 13, 2024 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

September 14, 2024 – London Music Hall – London, ON

September 17, 2024 – Kemba Live! – Columbus, OH

September 19, 2024 – Warner Theatre – Washington, D.C.

September 20, 2024 – Warner Theatre – Washington, D.C.

September 21, 2024 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

September 24, 2024 – Avondale Brewing – Birmingham, AL

September 26, 2024 – Riverside Theater – Milwaukee, WI

September 28, 2024 – The Sylvee, Madison, WI

September 29, 2024 – Vibrant Music Hall – Des Moines, IA

October 07, 2024 – Roxian Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA

October 09, 2024 – State Theatre – Portland, ME

October 11, 2024 – House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA

October 12, 2024 – The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA

October 13, 2024 – Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY

October 17, 2024 – La Riviera – Madrid, Spain

October 18, 2024 – Sala Apolo – Barcelona, Spain

October 20, 2024 – Fabrique Milano – Milan, Italy

October 21, 2024 – Komplex 457 – Zurich, Switzerland

October 23, 2024 – Le Transbordeur – Lyon, France

October 25, 2024 – Essigfabrik – Cologne, Germany

October 27, 2024 – Markthalle – Hamburg, Germany

October 28, 2024 – De Roma – Antwerp, Belgium

October 29, 2024 – AFAS Live – Amsterdam, Netherlands

October 31, 2024 – Metropol – Berlin, Germany

November 01, 2024 – The Grey Hall – Copenhagen, Denmark

November 03, 2024 – Bataclan – Paris, France

November 05, 2024 – Eventim Apollo – London, UK

November 06, 2024 – Albert Hall – Manchester, UK

November 07, 2024 – Barrowland Ballroom – Glasgow, UK

November 09, 2024 – O2 Institute – Birmingham, UK

November 10, 2024 – The Great Hall – Cardiff, UK

November 12, 2024 – Olympia – Dublin, Ireland

*Not A Live Nation Date/No Citi Presale