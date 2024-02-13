CARRIE (2013) Collector’s Edition To Make 4K UHD Debut This March Via Scream Factory

Attention, physical media addicts! This March, bring home a new vision of high school horror from award-winning director Kimberly Peirce (Boys Don’t Cry, P-Valley) with the release of Carrie (2013) Collector’s Edition from Scream Factory.

Starring Julianne Moore and Chloë Grace Moretz, the fan-favorite adaptation of Stephen King’s novel is a two disc 4K UHD / Blu-ray set that features a new 4K scan from the original camera negative.

The release also includes a variety of bonus features, including a new interview with author and screenwriter Joseph Maddrey, a new interview with production designer Carol Spier, audio commentary with director Kimberly Peirce, behind the scenes featurettes, deleted scenes and more!

Fans can per-order their copies now by visiting ShoutStudios.com.

Official Synopsis: After merciless taunting from classmates and abuse at the hand of her religious fanatic mother (Julianne Moore), Carrie (Chloë Grace Moretz) lets her anger get the best of her … and her telekinetic powers are unleashed. And when a prom prank goes horribly wrong, events spiral out of control until the terrifying conclusion of this powerful, pulse-quickening horror story.

Carrie (2013) Collector’s Edition Bonus Features

NEW 4K Scan from the original camera negative

NEW “The Devil’s Hand: Designing Carrie” – interview with production designer Carol Spier

NEW “They’re All Going to Laugh at You: Adapting Carrie” – Interview with author Joseph Maddrey

Audio Commentary with director Kimberly Peirce

Alternate Ending

Deleted/Alternate Scenes

“Creating Carrie” Featurette

“The Power Of Telekinesis” Featurette

“Tina On Fire” Stunt Double Dailies

“Telekinetic Coffee Shop Surprise”

Theatrical Trailer