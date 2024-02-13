DANIEL TOSH Announces Dates For 2024 Comedy Tour

Daniel Tosh announced a run of 2024 dates kicking off this spring. Produced by Live Nation, Daniel Tosh Live will hit 9 cities across the U.S. starting Friday, April 12 in Wheatland, CA at Hard Rock Live Sacramento, with stops in Las Vegas, Louisville, Detroit, and more before wrapping up in Las Vegas, CA on Saturday, November 16 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, February 14 at 10 AM PT. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 16 at 10 AM PT at livenation.com.

DANIEL TOSH LIVE 2024 DATES:

Fri Apr 12 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Sat Apr 13 — Santa Rosa, CA — Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Sat Apr 20 — Fresno, CA — Saroyan Theatre

Sat May 18 — Las Vegas, NV — The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Wed Jun 12 — Louisville, KY — The Louisville Palace

Thu Jun 13 — Indianapolis, IN — Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Fri Jun 14 — Battle Creek, MI — Firekeepers Casino *

Sat Jun 15 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

Sun Jun 16 — Columbus, OH — Mershon Auditorium

Sat Sep 07 — Las Vegas, NV — The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Sat Nov 16 — Las Vegas, NV — The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

*Non-Live Nation Date

About Daniel Tosh:

Daniel Tosh is a comedian, host, writer and producer. After graduating from the University of Central Florida with a degree in Marketing, Daniel moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in comedy. His stand up career accelerated in 2001 after a performance on The Late Show with David Letterman after which Daniel would continue on to appear in other shows including his own COMEDY CENTRAL PRESENTS, a 30 minute special two years later. He was also seen on PREMIUM BLEND and multiple episodes of THE TONIGHT SHOW.

In 2005, Comedy Central would go on to release his debut album, TRUE STORIES I MADE UP. Daniel would later release three additional hour long specials for the network, all to popular and critical acclaim; COMPLETELY SERIOUS (2007), HAPPY THOUGHTS (2011) and PEOPLE PLEASER (2016).

Daniel is best known for hosting and creating TOSH.0, which aired on Comedy Central from 2009-2020. The show showcased internet clips with the addition of Daniel’s comedic perspective. It was one of the longest running comedy series for Comedy Central and at its height became the most watched show by men from 18-34 on cable television.

Daniel can currently be heard and seen hosting his latest project, TOSH SHOW, a video podcast for iHeart Media. The show premiered to fantastic response garnering millions of watches and listens in the first weeks.

Daniel also Executive Produced and starred in BRICKELBERRY for three seasons for Comedy Central. His other voiceover work was also featured on PARADISE PD and THE LIFE AND TIMES OF TIM.

Daniel has appeared in comedy festivals and toured all over the world including New Zealand, Australia, Montreal and Ireland and at one point in his career was averaging over 100 college performances a year. Daniel currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife and family.

