SANTANA and COUNTING CROWS Announce “Oneness Tour 2024”

GRAMMY-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana alongside GRAMMY and Academy Award-nominated rock band Counting Crows have announced they will hit the road together for the Oneness Tour this summer. Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this summer and will be highlighted all tour. Following three successful tours across the world, the Counting Crows return to the road with Santana and promises fans an unforgettable show filled with their timeless hits, including music off their most recent project Butter Miracle, Suite One.

Together, the two iconic bands will perform 29 shows across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off in Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live on June 14 making stops in Toronto, ON; Tinley Park, IL; Morrison, CO; Austin, TX and more before wrapping up in Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center on September 02. Full tour dates are below.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Wednesday, February 14. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, February 16 at 10am local time at Santana.com & CountingCrows.com

Citi is the official card of the Oneness Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 14 at 10am local time until Thursday, February 15 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, commemorative ticket, exclusive merchandise item & collectible laminate. For more information, visit vipnation.com

Oneness Tour North American Dates:

Fri Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sun Jun 16 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Tue Jun 18 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

Thu Jun 20 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Jun 21 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun Jun 23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Jun 25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jun 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jun 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sat Jun 29 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 18 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Fri Jul 19 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Jul 21 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tue Jul 23 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed Jul 24 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Fri Jul 26 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

Sat Jul 27 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, MO

Mon Jul 29 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 30 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sat Aug 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Aug 21 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 24 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 25 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Tue Aug 27 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 28 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 30 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

About Carlos Santana

Delivered with a level of passion and soul equal to the legendary sonic charge of his guitar, the sound of Carlos Santana is one of the world’s best-known musical signatures. For more than five decades—from Santana’s earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco—Carlos has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural, and geographical boundaries. Most recently, CARLOS, the feature documentary directed by Rudy Valdez and produced by Imagine Documentaries and Sony Music Entertainment celebrating the music icon’s life and career, premiered at Tribeca Film Festival and was released worldwide.

About Counting Crows

Counting Crows have enchanted listeners worldwide for more than two decades with their intensely soulful and intricate take on timeless rock & roll. Exploding onto the music scene in 1993 with their multi-platinum breakout album, August and Everything After, the band has gone on to release seven studio albums, selling more than 20 million records worldwide, and is revered as one of the world’s most pre-eminent live touring rock bands.