REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup Revealed For February 16th Episode

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with Dr. Jean Twenge, professor of psychology at San Diego State University and author of “Generations: The Real Differences Between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers, and Silents?and What They Mean for America’s Future.” This week’s panel discussion includes Van Jones, CNN political commentator and host of the podcast “Uncommon Ground with Van Jones” and Ann Coulter, conservative political commentator, author of 13 New York Times bestselling books, who now writes the column “Unsafe” on Substack.

In 2023, Mediaite named Bill Maher #6 on their list of the most influential names in news media and noted, “Each Friday, Maher is able to hit the right topic and right guests to dominate Saturday’s social media buzz, and the comments made by those guests follow them into Sunday interviews and the next week’s conversations in politics and culture.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

