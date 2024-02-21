DE LA SOUL Commemorates 35th Anniversary of ‘3 Feet High and Rising’ With Digital Release and Special Celebrations

De La Soul, the iconic hip-hop group celebrated for their innovative sound and timeless contributions to the genre, will mark the 35th anniversary of their groundbreaking album, 3 Feet High and Rising, with a digital release on March 1, across all major platforms.

The commemorative release will include not only the original tracks that captivated audiences three decades ago, but also a selection of bonus tracks sure to delight both longtime fans and newcomers to their music . Among these bonus tracks are previously digitally unreleased “Freedom Of Speak (We Got Three Minutes),” with a lyric video available today, February 21, as well as “Ain’t Hip to be Labelled a Hippie,” “What’s More,” fan favorite “Jenifa Taught Me (12” Version),” and two original demos from DJ Maseo’s basement “Plug Tunin’” (Home Demo) and “Freedom Of Speak (We Got Three Minutes)” (Home Demo). All tracks have been remastered in Stereo and Atmos and come one year after the celebratory release of the band’s six back catalog albums on all streaming services.

De La Soul’s impact on the hip-hop landscape is immeasurable, with 3 Feet High and Rising widely regarded as one of the most influential albums of its time. With its inventive sampling, playful lyrics, and eclectic beats, the album broke new ground and set a standard for creativity in the genre. The one-of-a-kind album was inducted into the National Recording Registry, a list of sound recordings deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress. The trio evolved hip-hop and demonstrated the value of masterful album creation as a complete work of art.

Throughout their illustrious career, De La Soul has remained dedicated to pushing boundaries and inspiring music enthusiasts around the world. Their commitment to their craft and positive impact on multiple generations have solidified their legacy as true pioneers of hip-hop music. In recognition of this, YouTube selected De La Soul as part of their FIFTY DEEP Music Class of 2024, a multigenerational grant program that champions and provides support for Black artists, songwriters, and producers in the hip-hop space.

Additional celebrations of the 35th anniversary include a Talk Shop Live chat on Tuesday, February 27 at 6pm EST where Posdnuos and Maseo will livestream with fans about the album with a signed album insert offering. On March 3, timed to the original release date of 3 Feet High and Rising in 1989, “De La Day” will celebrate their journey and the impact of their music with an in-store signing at Rough Trade Records in New York City. Additionally, fans can look forward to a new merch collaboration with Bravado, offering exclusive commemorative items to mark the occasion.

Further underscoring their enduring influence, De La Soul will grace the stage of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during the week of March 4. Viewers are encouraged to check local listings for broadcast details and tune in.

As De La Soul continues to perform and create new music, they remain committed to their legacy through live shows, new music releases, and collaborations that uplift and empower the hip-hop community. Their dedication to pushing boundaries and spreading positivity serves as a testament to their enduring impact on the world of music.

About De La Soul

De La Soul is a New York based trio whose members Posdnuos, Trugoy, and Maseo created the hip hop masterpiece 3 Feet High and Rising, initially released on March 3, 1989. The group is best known for their eclectic and innovative sampling, quirky lyrics and their contributions to the evolution of jazz rap and alternative hip-hop subgenres. The band won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Collaboration for their song “Feel Good Inc.” with The Gorillaz in 2005. In 2015, De La Soul raised over $600,000 on Kickstarter from fans to independently release their album And the Anonymous Nobody…, which was their first #1 on the Rap Albums chart and was also nominated for a Best Rap Album Grammy.

