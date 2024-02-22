ACE FREHLEY Releases Official Music Video For “Cherry Medicine”

Guitar legend Ace Frehley releases a new video for “Cherry Medicine,” featured on his new album, “10,000 Volts.” Check out the video below! Ace’s highly-anticipated album will be released tomorrow — Preorder the album here. Produced and co-written by Ace and Steve Brown, the uncontainable energy on the 11-tracks showcases some of Ace’s best works since his ’78 solo album.

On “Cherry Medicine,” a mean palm-muted chug underlines his pensive vocals where he confesses, “I knew I had to change my ways for sure to keep you by my side.” The track showcases another side of Frehley with its saccharine and sweet, soaring hook as he promises, “I love you, cherry medicine. You heal my every need and some.” He seals the sentiment with another powerhouse solo.

Ace previously released the title track, “10,000 Volts” and single “Walkin’ on the Moon.”

Rock ‘n’ roll and heavy metal simply wouldn’t sound, look, or feel the same without Ace Frehley. Among hundreds of accolades, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® inducted him in 2014 as a Co-founder and the original lead guitarist of Kiss. Guitar World named him in the Top 15 of its “100 Greatest Heavy Metal Guitarists of All Time” and plugged the lead from “Shock Me” on the “50 Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time.” Magnifying the imprint of his catalog as a solo artist, Foo Fighters cut a fan-favorite cover of “Ozone,” and he even jammed out “New York Groove” alongside The Roots on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The late Dimebag Darrell of Pantera proudly sported a tattoo of Frehley on his chest, while Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine celebrated him on X/Twitter as “My first guitar hero.”

10,000 Volts upholds an incredible legacy for Frehley, spanning 50-plus years in the limelight. Back in 1978, he delivered his solo debut, Ace Frehley. It reached platinum status and exploded as “the highest-selling of the four Kiss solo albums in the Soundscan era.” Pitchfork even retrospectively rated it a rare “8.5” score. In 1987, he dropped Frehley’s Comet. Following Anomaly in 2009, he went on to make history once again. His 2014 Space Invader LP captured #9 on the Billboard 200 and emerged as “The only solo album by a past or current Kiss member to reach the Top 10 on the chart.” 2016’s Origins Vol. 1, bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart and in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart. He notably maintained his momentum with Spaceman [2018].

Connect with Ace:

Website

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok