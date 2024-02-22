SUM 41 Unveil New High-Energy Single “Waiting On A Twist Of Fate”

Grammy-nominated band Sum 41 has shared their newest single “Waiting On A Twist Of Fate”, out now via Rise Records, from their upcoming final album Heaven :x: Hell. The second single from the double album’s pop-punk Heaven side, “Waiting On A Twist Of Fate” harkens back to the earliest days of the band’s pop punk roots. The track opens the album the only way long-time fans would expect Sum 41 to open an album – a flurry of guitar riffs, drum fills, and vocals powerful enough to raise the dead. — “Waiting On A Twist Of Fate” is available to stream now at https://rr.lnk.to/WOATOF

“Waiting On A Twist Of Fate” is paired alongside a brand new music video. The video, filmed at the Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas, pays homage to the music that inspired the formation of Sum 41 that the members hold close to their hearts to this day. The video features a cameo from CJ Ramone, as well as footage of Sum 41 inside of Green Day’s infamous tour bus the Bookmobile.

Sum 41 announced their upcoming double album, Heaven :x: Hell, expected for release on March 29 via Rise Records. Heaven :x: Hell is the most ambitious album from Sum 41 yet – Heaven is 10 tracks of snarling high energy pop punk, while Hell consists of ten heavy metal anthems spiked with fret-burning solos, thrashing riffs, and fist-pumping hooks. The band has been straddling the line of pop-punk and metal for their entire career, and Heaven :x: Hell is a testament to their innovative sound and unmatched skill, proving them as pioneers 27 years after the bands inception.

Heaven :x: Hell is available to pre-save and pre-order now at https://sum41.lnk.to/HeavenHell

Sum 41 shared previously “Rise Up” and “Landmines”, from Heaven :x: Hell’s metal Hell side and pop-punk Heaven portion, respectively. The tracks have gained the attention of notable outlets such as Entertainment Tonight, Revolver, Consequence, NME, Exclaim!, BrooklynVegan, Alternative Press, KNOTFEST, and countless others. The band also made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform “Landmines”, available on-demand on YouTube now. The track is currently at #2 on US Alternative radio charts and #1 on Canada Alternative, Active Rock, and Big Picture radio charts.

Earlier this year, Sum 41 announced their breakup after 27 years of making music together – the news was reported on by The New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, CNN, Bloomberg, Pitchfork, TODAY, CBS, Billboard, and countless other major news outlets globally. Heaven :x: Hell is aiming for nothing short of greatness, a perfect parting gift from the band to the fans that have supported them endlessly.

Sum 41 is getting ready to embark on their final worldwide tour, Tour Of The Setting Sum, later this year. The band will be making stops in the United States, Japan, Mexico, Germany, Italy, and more, as well as performing their largest show to date to a sold-out crowd of over 35,000 people at Paris La Défense Arena in France later this year. Sum 41 will be playing their final show as a band in Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena on January 30, 2025. All tickets are on-sale now at www.sum41.com/tour.

Looking back at the band’s storied 27 year career, Sum 41 has firmly cemented their place in rock history with over 15 million records sold worldwide, multiple Billboard Charting releases, a Grammy Award nomination, 2 JUNO Awards (7 nominations), a Kerrang! Award in 2002, multiple Alternative Press Music Awards, and countless other accolades.

Tour Of The Setting Sum Dates

February 27 – Seoul, South Korea – Yes 24 Live Hall

February 28 – Seoul, South Korea – Yes 24 Live Hall

March 1 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Uptown Park

March 2 – Yogyakarta, Indonesia – Kridosono Stadium

March 4 – Singapore, Singapore – Star Theatre

March 5 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Megastar Arena

March 7 – Guangzhou, China – Voice Republic – SOLD OUT

March 9 – Shanghai, China – ??????????? – SOLD OUT

March 10 – Nanxing, China – 1701 Live House – SOLD OUT

March 11 – Nanxing, China – 1701 Live House – SOLD OUT

March 14 – Sapporo, Japan – Zepp

March 16 – Tokyo, Japan – Punkspring*

March 18 – Yokohama, Japan – Zepp – SOLD OUT

March 19 – Nagoya, Japan – Zepp – SOLD OUT

March 21 – Hiroshima, Japan – Blue Lives

March 22 – Fukuoka, Japan – Zepp

March 23 – Osaka, Japan – Punkspring*

March 29 – Mexico City, Mexico – Punk Rock Festival*

March 30 – Monterrey, Mexico – Pa’l Norte*

April 19 – Omaha, NE – The Astro^

April 20 – Wichita, KS – Wave^

April 21 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater^

April 23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory^

April 24 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory^

April 26 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe^

April 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Rave^

April 29 – Baltimore, MD – Pier 6^

April 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

May 1 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena^

May 4 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage^ – SOLD OUT

May 5 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount^

May 6 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount^

May 8 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena^

May 9 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater^

May 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy^

May 12 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville*

May 14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium^

May 15 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre^

May 17 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple*

May 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann^

May 19 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena^

June 13 – Interlaken, Switzerland – Greenfield Festival 2024*

June 14 – Hradec, Czechia – Rock For People*

June 15 – Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock*

June 16 – Derby, United Kingdom – Download Festival*

June 19 – Dublin, Ireland – Fairview Park

June 21 – Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival*

June 22 – Lyon, France – Slamdunk*

June 23 – Schneesel, Germany – Hurricane Festival*

June 26 – Viviero, Spain – Resurection*

June 28 – Ysselsteyn, Netherlands – Jera on Air*

June 29 – GeiselWind, Germany – Mission Ready*

June 30 – Marmande, France – Garorock*

July 4 – Nantes, France – La Nuit de ;’Erdre*

July 5 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter*

July 6 – Belfort, France – Les Eurockéennes*

July 7 – Hunxe, Germany – Ruhrpott Rodeo*

July 9 – Milan, Italy – I-Days*

July 11 – Argeles sur mar, France – Les Deferlantes*

July 12 – Madrid, Spain – Madcool*

July 13 – Lisbon, Portugal – Nos Alive*

August 1 – Rimouski, Quebec – Parc Beausejour

August 3 – New Glasgow, Nova Scotia – The Jubilee 2024*

August 4 –Saint John, New Brunswick – Area 506 Festival 2024*

August 7 – Saguenay, Quebec – La Baie’s Harbor Village Agora*

August 8 – Québec, Quebec – Quebec City Old Port Agora* – SOLD OUT

August 9 – Victoriaville, Quebec – Rock La Cauze*

September 3 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium^

September 4 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium^

September 6 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater Of The Clouds^

September 7 – Seattle, WA – Wamu Theater^

September 8 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center^

September 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Lot at The Complex^

September 11 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

September 12 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall^

September 14 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple^

September 15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center^

September 17 – Coraopolis, PA – UPMC Events Center^

September 23 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach^

September 24 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater^

September 26 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life 2024*

September 28 – Austin, TX – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park^

September 29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall^

September 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^

October 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre^

October 3 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater^

October 5 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino^

November 23 – Nanterre, France – Paris La Défense Arena – SOLD OUT

January 28, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

January 30, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – SOLD OUT FINAL SHOW

* Festival Appearance

^ with The Interrupters