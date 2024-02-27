RAD DAY 2024: Remastered Cult-Classic ‘RAD’ Returns To Theaters On March 21st!

Fathom Events is set to kick off Spring in grand fashion! In celebration of “Rad Day” – the day of its original release in 1986 – “Rad,” the BMX racing film, crashes into movie theaters nationwide for a one-night special screening on Thursday, March 21 at 7:00 p.m. local time, courtesy of Fathom Events and Utopia.

Recently remastered in 4K, this cult classic film stars Bill Allen (Cru Jones), Lori Loughlin (Christian Hollings), Talia Shire (Mrs. Jones), Jack Weston (Duke Best), and Ray Walston (Burton Timmer), and 1984 Olympic gymnastics champion Bart Connor (Bart Taylor).

The Fathom screening includes an exclusive Q & A featuring Rad stars Bill Allen and Bart Conner, along with Utopia co-founder, Robert Schwartzman, and moderated by “Rad” super fan, Ed Helms (The Hangover).

Directed by Hal Needham, “Rad” tells the story of Cru (Allen), a young man with a dream of making it big as a BMX racer by racing the “Helltrack” and winning the grand prize of $100,000 and a Corvette.

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit FathomEvents.com.