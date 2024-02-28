Comedian CELESTE BARBER Announces 2024 ‘Backup Dancer Tour’

Celeste Barber, the multi-talented actress, writer, and comedian, has captivated millions as the “Australian Queen of Comedy.” Today, she announces her North American ‘Backup Dancer Tour.’ Produced by Live Nation, the 20+ city tour kicks off with a performance at ‘Netflix Is a Joke’ Comedy Festival on May 2 at Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, making stops across North America in New York, Atlanta, Toronto, and more before wrapping up in Chicago at Athenaeum Center on June 21.

In what marks her third international tour and second US tour, Celeste said she is “excited to tell some jokes, relive some awkward memories, and high kick my way across the stage.” She previously toured ‘Celeste Barber: Fine, Thanks’ internationally throughout 2022 and 2023, culminating with a Special filmed at the Sydney Opera House that was released on Netflix in 2023.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 10 am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, Mar. 1 at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com.

CELESTE BARBER: BACKUP DANCER TOUR DATES:

Thu May 02 | Los Angeles, CA | Orpheum Theatre – ‘Netflix Is a Joke’ Comedy Festival Show, On Sale Now

Sat May 04 | Phoenix, AZ | Orpheum Theatre

Wed May 08 | Washington, DC | Warner Theatre

Thu May 09 | Boston, MA | Boch Center Shubert Theatre

Sat May 11 | New York, NY | Beacon Theatre

Sun May 12 | Philadelphia, PA | Miller Theatre

Tue May 14 | Seattle, WA | Moore Theatre

Wed May 15 | Vancouver, BC | Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Thu May 16 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

Fri May 17 | Portland, OR | Newmark Theatre

Wed May 29 | Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle

Thu May 30 | Nashville, TN | James K Polk Theatre @ TPAC

Fri May 31 | Indianapolis, IN | Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

Sat Jun 01 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sun Jun 02 | Toronto, ON | Meridian Hall

Wed Jun 05 | Montreal, QC | L’Olympia de Montréal

Fri Jun 07 | Las Vegas, NV | The Summit Showroom

Sat Jun 08 | Las Vegas, NV | The Summit Showroom

Sun Jun 09 | Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre

Mon Jun 10 | Dallas, TX | Majestic Theatre

Thu Jun 13 | Austin, TX | Paramount Theatre

Fri Jun 14 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

Sun Jun 16 | San Diego, CA | Balboa Theatre

Thu Jun 20 | Minneapolis, MN | State Theatre

Fri Jun 21 | Chicago, IL | Athenaeum Center

ABOUT CELESTE BARBER

Hailed as the “Australian Queen of Comedy,” Celeste’s original celebrity parody Instagram account has attracted over 9.5 million followers, including Reese Witherspoon, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Cindy Crawford and Tom Ford, whom she collaborated with in 2018 on his Boys and Girls beauty campaign. Celeste won the ‘Funniest Lady on Instagram’ Award 2017 on WhoHaha.com, a digital platform co-founded by actor, director, and producer Elizabeth Banks, showcasing women in comedy worldwide. In 2019, she was included in Variety Magazine’s prestigious ‘Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch’ Awards.

A MICF Raw Comedy state finalist for her sold-out Sydney Comedy and Fringe Festivals shows in 2015, Celeste’s one-woman show, Celeste Barber Challenge Accepted! premiered in Sydney in June 2017 and has gone on to three sell-out seasons in the US. In 2019 Celeste Barber Challenge Accepted! performed at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal. Her New York show at The Gramercy was recorded for her first Showtime special before continuing with a sell-out debut season in the UK and Europe. Her show then returned to Australia and New Zealand in September 2019. Celeste toured Australia, New Zealand, the US and Europe in 2022 and 2023 with her stand-up show Celeste Barber: Fine, Thanks. Celeste finished her tour with specially filmed performances at the iconic Sydney Opera House, released on Netflix in 2023.

Celeste’s memoir, Challenge Accepted!, was released in Australia in September 2018, with a UK release shortly after. Challenge Accepted! was shortlisted for the ABIA 2019 Biography Book of The Year. Her US version of the book was released in 2019, with foreign rights following in France, Germany, Russia and Poland.

Her many guest appearances include Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Jimmy Kimmel, Interview with Andrew Denton, Lights Out with David Spade, The Wendy Williams Show, HARRY! with Harry Connick Jr, The Project, The Today Show, The Morning Show along with coverage from national and international media outlets and radio networks.

Celeste starred in the Netflix series Wellmania, inspired by Brigid Delaney’s novel Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness. Other credits include her comedy series #CelesteChallengeAccepted and The Way We Wore, a documentary series exploring the evolution of Australian fashion for ABC. She also appeared in the award-winning ABC/Netflix series The Letdown as the straight-shooting, no-frills, confident mum, Barb. She will appear in Binge’s Colin From Account S2 and new Australian features, See Pictures’ Runt and Like A Photon’s animation The Last Tiger.

In early 2020, Celeste used her platform to raise $52 million for the NSW RFS during Australia’s most devastating bushfire season. She also hosted the Fire Fight Australia event, which raised more funds to help those affected by the fires.