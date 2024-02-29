FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES: Prime Video Announces New Docuseries Featuring Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood!

Prime Video announced the premiere date and cast of its new docuseries Friends in Low Places. The new docuseries follows Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, and friends as they set out to build the ultimate oasis, a honky-tonk in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee. Friends in Low Places will premiere on Thursday, March 7 on Prime Video.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood embark on their most personal journey yet to build the honky-tonk of their dreams in the heart of Nashville. Paying tribute to his roots, Garth enlists the help of his friends, day-one tour team, and an all-star hospitality group to open the epic, four-story bar on Lower Broadway. This is a labor of love and his thank you to the community of Music City.

“This was so much more than I bargained for! With that said, what we have built is far more than just a business,” said Garth Brooks. “This is by far, the craziest ride I have ever been on.”

“We started down this road fueled by passion, dedication, and a shared vision,” said Trisha Yearwood. “I’m really proud of the team that has built the Friends Bar and Honky-Tonk. We are excited to share the culmination of everyone’s efforts. It’s even bigger than we dreamed!”

Friends in Low Places is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Casey Patterson Entertainment. Garth Brooks, Casey Patterson, and Carol Donovan serve as executive producers.

To prepare for Friends in Low Places, fans can stream Garth Brooks’ catalog available only on Amazon Music. Amazon Music customers can revisit Brooks’ discography, including classics like No Fences, The Chase, and Ropin’ The Wind, as well as rarities like The Lost Sessions and classic live albums like Double Live. Fans can also shop official Garth Brooks and Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk merchandise in Garth’s Amazon Store, including t-shirts, hats, vinyl, and more.

Meet the Friends

Benjamin and Max Goldberg

The Goldberg Brothers are the prolific family behind Nashville’s culinary and nightlife explosion, overseeing all aspects of the hospitality at Friends In Low Places.

Jenny Deathridge Bratt and Camille Tambunting

Jenny and Camille are the powerhouse leading ladies of Strategic Hospitality and the Brothers’ go-to, boots on the ground team overseeing the Friends In Low Places build out. These women wear many hard hats working across all aspects and with every team.