REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup Unveiled For March 1st Episode!

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, MARCH 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with Dr. Phil McGraw, author of the new book, “We’ve Got Issues: How You Can Stand Strong for America’s Soul and Sanity,” who will soon host “Dr. Phil Primetime” on his new cable network, Merit Street Media. This week’s panel discussion includes Tim Ryan, former Democratic Congressman from Ohio and founder of We The People Action Fund; and Batya Ungar-Sargon, Opinion editor at Newsweek and author of the forthcoming book “Second Class: How the Elites Betrayed America’s Working Men and Women.”

In 2023, Mediaite named Bill Maher #6 on their list of the most influential names in news media and noted, “Each Friday, Maher is able to hit the right topic and right guests to dominate Saturday’s social media buzz, and the comments made by those guests follow them into Sunday interviews and the next week’s conversations in politics and culture.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.