Jones Soda Announces Limited Edition “Nuka-Cola Victory” SPECIAL RELEASE Craft Soda!

Jones Soda Co ., the original craft soda known for its great taste and user-submitted photo labels, today announced Fallout Nuka-Cola “Victory,” a new SPECIAL RELEASE flavor in their rotating series in collaboration with Prime Video, Kilter Films and Bethesda Game Studios.

Nuka-Cola Victory is inspired by the enormous fan demand for a flavor true to the video game series Fallout from Bethesda Game Studios. Created in celebration of the new streaming series about the game universe on Prime Video, Jones chose the Peach-Mango flavor based on user submitted suggestions that might be found in the post-apocalyptic world of the streaming series. Previously, Jones has partnered on a limited run of Nuka-Cola “Quantum” craft soda, an in-real-life (IRL) beverage based on the Fallout 4 game release. Nuka-Cola Victory builds on this collaboration with a new flavor and will have full nationwide distribution in all retailers who carry the Jones SPECIAL RELEASE rotating flavor.

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The series comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Nolan directed the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers and co-showrunners. The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Aaron Moten (Emancipation) and Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight). Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. The series cast includes Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O’Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time). It will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Nuka-Cola Victory is a Peach-Mango flavor intended to ‘zap that thirst’ with Jones’ Cane Sugar formulation and packaging that features fun and creative easter eggs for fans to discover. The new SPECIAL RELEASE series also includes black Nuka-Cola caps on every bottle, redeemable in Jones’ Caps for Gear universe, in a similar manner that bottle caps are used as currency in the Fallout franchise.

“Our new Nuka-Cola Victory SPECIAL RELEASE series with Prime Video is a direct result of the incredible demand from Fallout fans, flavor enthusiasts and so many others,” said David Knight, CEO of Jones Soda. “To all of those who championed Nuka-Cola’s return, we heard you. A new era of Nuka-Cola has arrived.”

Nuka-Cola Victory will be available on March 1, 2023, via Jonessoda.com, Amazon.com, and at retailers carrying SPECIAL RELEASE across the country. Beginning in April, customers can purchase Jones Soda Nuka-Cola Victory on Gopuff and have it delivered to their door in as fast as 15 minutes alongside other viewing party essentials such as popcorn, ice cream and more.

