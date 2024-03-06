Comedian TK KIRKLAND Announces Dates For 2024 ‘Catch Me If You Can World Tour’

Actor, stand-up comedian, podcast host and writer, TK Kirkland announced his 2024 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN WORLD TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour kicks off on April 5 at Emo’s in Austin making stops across the U.S. in Chicago, New Orleans, Houston and more before wrapping up in Indianapolis at Egyptian Room on October 12.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Wednesday, March 6. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, March 8 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

TK KIRKLAND: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN TOUR DATES:

Fri Apr 05 – San Antonio, TX – Emo’s

Sat Apr 20 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

Sun Apr 21 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Ballroom

Sat Apr 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Fri May 03 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Fri May 10 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

Sat May 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Sat Jun 01 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri Jun 07 – St. Louis, MO – Pageant

Sat Jun 15 – Boston, MA – Shubert

Sat Jun 29 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater

Sat Jul 06 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

Sat Jul 13 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Fri Jul 19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Sat Jul 20 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Fri Jul 26 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

Sat Aug 03 – Richmond, VA – Dominion

Sat Aug 10 – Austin, TX – Aztec Theatre

Fri Aug 16 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre

Sat Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Theater

Sat Sep 14 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre

Sat Sep 21 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music

Sat Sep 28 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

Sat Oct 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Sat Oct 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

ABOUT TK KIRKLAND

For over 25 years stand-up comedy icon TK Kirkland has earned the title Hip Hop’s Comedy King. His hilarious perspectives on relationships and adult life entertain eager crowds who gleefully yell out his tagline “Who Raised You?” at the end of a signature joke. Breaking out in the 90s, his smooth style, swagger on stage and hilarious routines quickly earned his peers’ admiration, including Original King of Comedy DL Hughley, who counts TK as a mentor. TK built his career headlining comedy clubs and appearing in hip-hop cult classics like Cash Money Records Baller Blockin’, but he’s recently found viral stardom with an entirely new generation of fans. Through raw, uncensored takes on popular shows like The Breakfast Club and Vlad TV, TK’s embraced his second wave of fame as a relationship/lifestyle guru – introducing his signature flavor of humor to new laughing fans. TK Kirkland is poised to continue this victory lap in 2024 with his all new Catch Me If You Can Tour.