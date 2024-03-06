Comedian TK KIRKLAND Announces Dates For 2024 ‘Catch Me If You Can World Tour’

Actor, stand-up comedian, podcast host and writer, TK Kirkland announced his 2024 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN WORLD TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour kicks off on April 5 at Emo’s in Austin making stops across the U.S. in Chicago, New Orleans, Houston and more before wrapping up in Indianapolis at Egyptian Room on October 12.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Wednesday, March 6. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, March 8 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
TK KIRKLAND: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN TOUR DATES:
Fri Apr 05 – San Antonio, TX – Emo’s
Sat Apr 20 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago
Sun Apr 21 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Ballroom
Sat Apr 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
Fri May 03 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
Fri May 10 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn
Sat May 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
Sat Jun 01 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Fri Jun 07 – St. Louis, MO – Pageant
Sat Jun 15 – Boston, MA – Shubert
Sat Jun 29 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater
Sat Jul 06 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
Sat Jul 13 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
Fri Jul 19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
Sat Jul 20 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
Fri Jul 26 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
Sat Aug 03 – Richmond, VA – Dominion
Sat Aug 10 – Austin, TX – Aztec Theatre
Fri Aug 16 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre
Sat Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Theater
Sat Sep 14 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre
Sat Sep 21 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music
Sat Sep 28 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
Sat Oct 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
Sat Oct 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room
ABOUT TK KIRKLAND
For over 25 years stand-up comedy icon TK Kirkland has earned the title Hip Hop’s Comedy King. His hilarious perspectives on relationships and adult life entertain eager crowds who gleefully yell out his tagline “Who Raised You?” at the end of a signature joke. Breaking out in the 90s, his smooth style, swagger on stage and hilarious routines quickly earned his peers’ admiration, including Original King of Comedy DL Hughley, who counts TK as a mentor. TK built his career headlining comedy clubs and appearing in hip-hop cult classics like Cash Money Records Baller Blockin’, but he’s recently found viral stardom with an entirely new generation of fans. Through raw, uncensored takes on popular shows like The Breakfast Club and Vlad TV, TK’s embraced his second wave of fame as a relationship/lifestyle guru – introducing his signature flavor of humor to new laughing fans. TK Kirkland is poised to continue this victory lap in 2024 with his all new Catch Me If You Can Tour.
Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.