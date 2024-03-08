CKY To Celebrate 25th Anniversary With “NEW REASON TO DREAM TOUR”

CKY have announced their Spring 2024 headline tour which coincides with the 25th anniversary of the band. Yes, CKY have been around and kicking your ass since 1999, and you know you love it! The New Reason to Dream Tour kicks off on May 1 with a solo warm-up show in Knoxville, Tennessee, and runs through May 26 in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. Crobot and X-Cops will appear on select dates. All dates are below. Tickets are on sale now. Limited edition VIP meet and greet packages are available here.

“Through all the bullshit over the last couple years, you have no idea how ready we are to get back on the road and fucking rock,” the band exclaims. “25 years of CKY and we are ready for 20 more. The band sounds fucking great and the tour is going to be fucking awesome. Let’s go!”

Additionally, CKY will appear at two major fall festivals — Louder Than Life in Louisville in September and then at Aftershock in Sacramento in October. More world touring is planned through 2024 and 2025, so keep your eyes open and your ears peeled for more from CKY!

CKY ON TOUR:

WITH CROBOT:

5/1 — Knoxville, TN — Open Chord*

5/2 — Savannnah, GA — Victory North

5/3 — Orlando, FL — Beacham Theatre**

5/5 — Charleston, SC — Music Farm**

5/6 — Atlanta, GA — Masquerade (Hell)**

5/7 — Norfolk, VA — Norva**

5/8 — Carborro, NC — Cat’s Cradle**

5/9 — Baltimore, MD — Rams Head Live**

5/12 — Memphis, TN — Growlers***

5/14 — St. Louis, MO — Pop’s

5/15 — Ft. Wayne, IN — Piere’s

5/16 — Lansing, MI — Grewal Hall

5/17 — Chicago, IL — Metro

5/18 — Urbana, IL — Canopy Club

5/20 — Pittsburgh, PA — Jergel’s

5/21 — New York, NY — Racket

5/22 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts

5/24 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom

5/25 — Stroudsburg, PA — Sherman Lite

5/26 — Hampton Beach, NH — Wally’

9/26 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life Festival****

10/12 — Sacramento, CA — Aftershock Festival****

*CKY Only

**With X-Cops

***No Crobot

****Festival Appearance

ABOUT CKY:

Once upon a time, CKY burned it all down, with a raucous, anarchic, hard rock sound soaked in the skate-punk culture that birthed them and a hard-partying lifestyle onstage and off that decimated relationships and reputations in its wake.

Chad I Ginsburg, the band’s guitarist and singer, steps into the frontman role with charisma, charm, and bravado, confidently delivering a diverse performance as he claims a position that was clearly rightfully his to own.

He’s joined in enduring partnership and musical and personal chemistry by fellow CKY co-founder, Jess Margera, the drummer whose extracurricular work in projects like The Company Band (with guys from Clutch and Fireball Ministry) expanded CKY’s horizons as much as Ginsburg’s solo work has as well.

Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, and Deftones have all personally invited CKY on tour, cementing a legacy as a hard-charging live act. CKY built a worldwide fanbase of dedicated acolytes, friends, and supporters, lovingly dubbed the CKY Alliance, with a broader group of musicians, athletes, and other creative types in the CKY family, both literally and figuratively.

Carver City (2009) debuted at #4 on the Hard Music charts. It was the second CKY album to debut in the Top 50 on the Billboard 200: An Answer Can Be Found (2005) hit #35 upon its release. 2017’s The Phoenix was a spiritual successor to CKY’s breakthrough, Infiltrate•Destroy•Rebuild (2002), with a hint of the appropriately titled debut, Volume 1 (1999).

“We’re grown adults now with an eagle-eye perspective on who we are, what we do, and how to do it right,” Ginsburg declares, with matter-of-fact certainty. “None of us are out there in the clouds. We’re pretty well-grounded people that have an honest perspective on where we’re at.”

The totality of the CKY experience is perhaps best summarized by a quote from enigmatic comic book legend, author, and self-proclaimed magician, Alan Moore. “My experience of life is that it is is not divided up into genres; it’s a horrifying, romantic, tragic, comical, science-fiction cowboy detective novel. You know, with a bit of pornography if you’re lucky.”

Margera observes that it was “a perfect storm of events” that led to CKY becoming a pretty popular name. “When it’s happening, you’re not paying attention. But once you get a couple of years under your belt, you realize, ‘Holy shit, man. That was lucky as hell that happened to us!,’ ya know?”

“We’re feeling rather lucky,” Ginsburg agrees. “We’re not taking things for granted. We’re saturated in gratitude. It’s an incredibly humbled CKY, with a fire to last another 20 years. The point is to go play rock ‘n’ roll and appreciate everybody else who does it, too. It’s a lucky job to have.”