WEEZER Announces ‘Voyage To The Blur Planet’ Tour Celebrating 30th Anniversary of Self-Titled Debut Album!

After teasing upcoming live shows on social media, Weezer are thrilled to officially announce an extensive North American tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their career-defining, self-titled debut Weezer, also known as the ‘Blue Album.’ They will play Weezer (the Blue Album) in full along with other fan favorites, rarities and more. On this anniversary tour produced by Live Nation, Weezer will be joined by The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. as support.

Fans can sign up for Weezer’s mailing list to get access to presale tickets on Wednesday, March 13 at 12:00PM local time. More presales including a Citi presale (details below) will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, March 15 at 10:00AM local time. All tickets can be purchased on the band’s website HERE.

Citi is the official card of Weezer’s Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for U.S. dates beginning Wednesday, March 13 at 9:00AM local time until Thursday, March 14 at 10:00PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Separate from their tour, the band also announces a special anniversary event on March 15th at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles with Dogstar as support. This exciting full-circle moment mirrors the band’s March 1992 show at Raji’s where they ended up opening for Dogstar in an unlikely turn of events. The name “Weezer” was coined in a conversation with the show’s booker (read more via Weezerpedia HERE). They will be playing Weezer (the Blue Album) front to back alongside some very special guests.

An instantly recognizable cultural touchstone of the 1990s, Weezer (the Blue Album) has garnered such a firm place in the musical pantheon of the last three decades that it serves as an entry point into music for nascent listeners. A testament to the band’s staying power, tracks like “Buddy Holly” and “Say It Ain’t So” have earned hundreds of millions of streams and endless placements in TV shows and movies.

The run of dates kicks off in Saint Paul, Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center on September 4th before traveling to major cities including Toronto, Boston, New York, Nashville, and Washington, D.C. to name a few. It wraps with an epic finale in Los Angeles, where the group first got their start, with a show on October 11th in Inglewood, CA at the Intuit Dome. See below for full tour routing:

VOYAGE TO THE BLUE PLANET TOUR DATES:

Wed, Sept. 4, 2024 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Fri, Sept. 6, 2024 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat, Sept. 7, 2024 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sun, Sept. 8, 2024 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

Tues, Sept. 10, 2024 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed, Sept. 11, 2024 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri, Sept. 13, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat, Sept. 14, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*

Tues, Sept. 17, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed, Sept. 18, 2024 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Fri, Sept. 20, 2024 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Sat, Sept. 21, 2024 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood*

Fri, Sept. 27, 2024 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat, Sept. 28, 2024 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun, Sept. 29, 2024 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Tues, Oct. 1, 2024 – Loveland, CO – Blue FCU Arena

Fri, Oct. 4, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat, Oct 5, 2024 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Rogers Arena

Sun, Oct. 6, 2024 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tues, Oct. 8, 2024 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed, Oct. 9, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri, Oct. 11, 2024 – Inglewood, CA- Intuit Dome

*Not a Live Nation Date

About Weezer:

Weezer is an American rock band formed in Los Angeles, CA in 1992, currently consisting of Rivers Cuomo (lead vocals, lead guitar), Patrick Wilson (drums), Brian Bell (rhythm guitar, backing vocals, keyboards), and Scott Shriner (bass, backing vocals). Weezer has sold 10 million albums in the U.S., and over 35 million records worldwide. Their catalogue has included such megahits as “Buddy Holly,” “Undone (The Sweater Song),” “Say It Ain’t So,” “El Scorcho,” “Hash Pipe,” “Island In The Sun,” “Beverly Hills,” “Pork and Beans,” and more. Weezer has won Grammys, MTV Video Music Awards, and more throughout their career. Following massively acclaimed album releases in 2016 and 2017 (Weezer [The White Album] and Pacific Daydream, respectively), and two sold out amphitheater tours with Panic! At the Disco (in 2016) and Pixies (in 2018), Weezer released a fan-inspired cover of Toto’s “Africa.” The cover propelled the band back into the charts across the board, giving Weezer their FIFTH #1, TENTH Top 5, and SIXTEENTH Top 10 at Alternative Radio, in addition to landing Top 5 on the Hot AC chart. It has since gone Platinum. They then surprise dropped a covers album at the start of 2019 — Weezer (The Teal Album) — which has been streamed over a hundred million times since its release. In 2021, Weezer released two very different but equally Weezer albums – OK Human, an orchestral pop album meditating on technology and disconnectedness, and Van Weezer, an homage to the band’s shared metal roots growing up. OK Human’s first single, “All My Favorite Songs,” was one of the biggest rock hits of 2021, and was subsequently nominated for a Grammy for “Best Rock Song.” In 2022, the band released SZNZ, a four EP project inspired by Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, and completed the European leg of the Hella Mega tour, which sold out stadiums in America throughout the year prior. In 2023, the band embarked on an incredible sold-out run across North America called the Indie Rock Road Trip, which was hailed as one of the best tours of the summer.

CONNECT WITH WEEZER:

