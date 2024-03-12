ERIC CHURCH Announces 19-Show “To Beat The Devil” Residency Chief’s In Nashville

Eric Church, together with Ben Weprin, founder and CEO of Adventurous Journey’s (“AJ”) Capital Partners, intentionally designed his six-story downtown Nashville establishment Chief’s, located at 200 Broadway, to accommodate a two-story live music venue when renovating the 19,350 SF building. Named “The Neon Steeple,” this venue is aimed in part to house intimate pop-up shows from the singer/songwriter/entertainer. On the heels of giving the building to his fans last week, Church shared the details of Chief’s grand opening directly with the Church Choir this morning (March 12), noting that he’ll kick the celebrations off with a 19-show Eric Church: To Beat The Devil residency run at The Neon Steeple in Chief’s beginning April 5, 2024.

“These shows at Chief’s will be one of a kind, only for Chief’s and with some songs that will only ever be performed during these shows,” says Church. “It’s the most unique show I’ll probably ever do, and I’m excited to enjoy this chapter of what Chief’s will be.”

Having historically taken extra precautions to protect fans from scalpers, Church is approaching this on-sale differently as well. Tickets will be offered initially to premium Church Choir members via a sign-up system beginning today, March 12. Become a premium Church Choir member here.*

Tickets are non-transferable and will be available for pickup at the venue box office the evening of the show immediately prior to entering the venue. Name changes on orders will not be permitted.

All seats are reserved seating with pricing ranging from $99 to $499 (with no additional ticketing fees) and a portion of proceeds from every ticket benefits Church’s non-profit, Chief Cares.

Key Dates To Know:

Tuesday, March 12 – Presale sign-up opens for premium Church Choir members.

– Presale sign-up opens for premium Church Choir members. Sunday, March 17 at 11:59 p.m. CT – Sign-up closes.

– Sign-up closes. Wednesday, March 20 at 10:00 a.m. CT – Church Choir presale begins.

– Church Choir presale begins. Friday, March 22 at 10:00 a.m. CT – Public onsale if tickets remain.

Eric Church: To Beat The Devil Dates:

Friday, April 5 (Grand Opening)

Wednesday, April 17

Thursday, April 18

Monday, April 29

Tuesday, April 30

Wednesday, May 1

Tuesday, May 7

Wednesday, May 8

Friday, May 10

Saturday, May 11

Tuesday, May 14

Wednesday, May 15

Friday, May 17

Tuesday, May 21

Wednesday, May 22

Thursday, June 6

Friday, June 7

Saturday, June 8

Sunday, June 9

*PLEASE NOTE: Signing up for the presale does not guarantee that every premium Church Choir member will get access to the sale. Additionally, getting selected from the sign-ups and getting access to the sale doesn’t guarantee tickets. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tixr is the official ticketing company of Chief’s on Broadway. For more information, visit ChiefsOnBroadway.com.