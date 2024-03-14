REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup Unveiled For March 15th Episode!

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, MARCH 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with Eric Holder, former attorney general under President Obama, chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, and co-author of “Our Unfinished March: The Violent Past and Imperiled Future of the Vote-A History, a Crisis, a Plan.” This week’s panel discussion includes Rep. Nancy Mace, Republican Congresswoman from South Carolina who currently serves on the Armed Services and House Oversight committees; and Rep. Ro Khanna, Democratic Congressman who represents California’s Silicon Valley and a member of President Biden’s National Advisory Board.

In recent news, HBO has renewed REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER for two more seasons. The series will air on HBO through 2026 and will be available to stream on Max.

In 2023, Mediaite named Bill Maher #6 on their list of the most influential names in news media and noted, “Each Friday, Maher is able to hit the right topic and right guests to dominate Saturday’s social media buzz, and the comments made by those guests follow them into Sunday interviews and the next week’s conversations in politics and culture.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.