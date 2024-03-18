Comedian DEON COLE Announces One-Night-Only “My New Normal” Performance In Chicago!

Comedian, actor, writer, and producer Deon Cole announced a one-night-only “My New Normal” show in Chicago at Wintrust Arena on Saturday, September 14.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, March 20 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, March 22 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com.

The show is for fans 18 years and older. This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.

About Deon Cole

Deon Cole is a comedian, actor, writer, and producer who currently stars in the critically acclaimed BET+ series, AVERAGE JOE. Deon stars as ‘Alfonso’ in Amblin/Warner Bros.’ THE COLOR PURPLE, directed by Blitz Bazawule, opposite Taraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins, Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks, Aunjanue Ellis, Halle Bailey, and H.E.R.

Deon can be seen in his latest, NAACP nominated, one-hour special for Netflix, CHARLEEN’S BOY.

Deon can be seen in Jeymes Samuel’s THE HARDER THEY FALL for Netflix opposite Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, and Lakeith Stanfield, for which he won a Gotham Award for Best Ensemble. Deon can also be seen in Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill’s YOU PEOPLE for Netflix, acting opposite Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Eddie Murphy.

Deon starred as Charlie on ABC’s BLACK-ISH and Freeform’s GROWNISH. For his work on BLACK-ISH, Deon won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series three times in a row at the 2020,2021 & 2022 NAACP Image Awards, and in total for his work on Blackish, Deon is a 10 time NAACP Award winner and a two time SAG Award nominee.

In standup, Deon’s previous one-hour special for Netflix, COLE HEARTED was released in 2019 after the success of his appearance in THE STANDUPS, also for Netflix. His previous one-hour special, DEON COLE’S: COLE BLOODED SEMINAR was shot for Comedy Central. His stand-up documentary, WORKIN’ IT OUT, debuted exclusively on Netflix is a Joke’s Youtube channel.

For his work as a writer on Conan, Deon is a three time WGA Award Nominee and one time Emmy nominee. He was also nominated for two Emmy’s for his work as a writer on The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien. Deon also wrote for Conan O’Brien when he hosted the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2013.

In 2019, Deon partnered with Old Spice as a Global Ambassador. Additionally, Deon hosted the BET Soul Train Awards in 2022.