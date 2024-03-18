STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and +LIVE+ Join Forces For Co-Headlining ‘Jubilee Tour’

Two of the most legendary bands in rock – +LIVE+ and Stone Temple Pilots – announced they are teaming up for the Jubilee Tour, a co-headline tour produced by Live Nation. The 19-city run kicks off August 16, 2024, in Concord, CA, with special guests Our Lady Peace on the first two dates, and the remainder of the tour with Soul Asylum.

The multi-platinum selling bands join forces to celebrate the 30th anniversary of two of the most beloved albums of the 90s, +LIVE+ “Throwing Copper,” and Stone Temple Pilots “Purple.” Fans of the iconic bands can expect a night of hit songs from those albums and much more, with a full set of music by each group spanning generations.

When Stone Temple Pilots returned to the studio in 1994 to record their second album, the band was facing high expectations set by its debut album, Core, which sold more than 8 million copies and won a Grammy Award. The release of Purple would cement their place as one of the most definitive bands of their generation, debuting #1 on the Billboard album chart, releasing the smash singles “Interstate Love Song,” “Vasoline,” and “Big Empty” on its way to selling more than six million copies.

Throwing Copper, the third studio album from +LIVE+ produced by Jerry Harrison of The Talking Heads, set alternative radio on fire with consecutive hit singles, including “Selling the Drama,” “I Alone,” “All Over You,” and the unforgettable radio mainstay, “Lightning Crashes,” which was #1 at Modern Rock Radio for 10 consecutive weeks. Throwing Copper reached #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and went on to sell over 10 million copies.

TICKETS: General onsale begins Friday, March 22 at 10am local at StoneTimplePilots.com and Freaks4Live.com

VIP: Limited VIP packages are available for Stone Temple Pilots and +LIVE+ that include meet & greet and photo with the band, early entree and exclusive items on StoneTimplePilots.com and Freaks4Live.com

JUBILEE 2024 TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 16 Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord # ^

Sat Aug 17 Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater # ^

Mon Aug 19 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #

Thu Aug 22 Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman #

Fri Aug 23 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion #

Sat Aug 24 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP +

Tue Aug 27 Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre +

Wed Aug 28 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

Fri Aug 30 Jacksonville, FL @ Dally’s Place +

Sat Aug 31 Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

Sun Sep 1 Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater #

Sun Sep 4 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live +

Thu Sep 5 Mansfield, WA @ Xfinity Center +

Fri Sep 6 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +

Sun Sep 8 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

Tue Sep 10 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

Wed Sep 11 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

Sat Sep 14 Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater +

Sun Sep 15 Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center #

# Stone Temple Pilots closes show

+ +LIVE+ closes show

^ with Our Lady Peace

About Stone Temple Pilots:

With over 70 million albums sold, Stone Temple Pilots roared on to the scene in 1992 with their raucous debut, Core. A breakout success, the album peaked #3 on the Billboard 200 chart, and dominated radio waves with hits like “Sex Type Thing,” “Wicked Garden,” and the Grammy-Award winning smash single, “Plush.” STP quickly distinguished themselves as a band beholden to no trend. Boasting the inimitable riffs of guitarist Dean DeLeo, the propulsive rhythm section of bassist Robert DeLeo and drummer Eric Kretz, and the charismatic baritone of frontman Scott Weiland, STP ruled airways, video playlists and charts alike over their legendary career. In 2020, the band released their eighth studio album, Perdida – their second album with new lead singer, Jeff Gutt. Paste magazine described Perdida as the most sonically rich experience that Stone Temple Pilots have offered fans to date.

For more information on Stone Temple Pilots visit:

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

About +LIVE+:

+LIVE+ has sold over 22 million albums worldwide and earned two number one albums: Throwing Copper and Secret Samadhi. Their catalog is filled with such gems as “Lightning Crashes,” “I Alone,” “All Over You” and “Lakini’s Juice,” which live on today as classics on rock radio. Throwing Copper—which the band celebrated in 2019 with a new deluxe 25th anniversary edition via Radioactive/Geffen/Ume along with a global tour across major festivals, amphitheaters and arenas–produced the band’s biggest single, “Lightning Crashes” which was #1 at Modern Rock radio for ten consecutive weeks. Throwing Copper reached #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually surpassed sales of 10 million albums sold, with Rolling Stone honoring the album with placement on their list, “1994: The 40 Best Records From Mainstream Alternative’s Greatest Year.” Secret Samadhi (1997) immediately shot to #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually went double platinum. The release of the platinum-selling The Distance to Here (1999) turned +LIVE+ into an international powerhouse and moved the band from arenas into stadiums. +LIVE+ has been and remains today a global concert juggernaut.

For more information on +LIVE+ visit:

Website | Twitter | Instagram