BARMEN 1873 BOURBON and LAINEY WILSON Join Forces For “Hold My Bourbon Bar” Pop-Up in Nashville

Barmen 1873 Bourbon is rolling out its first-ever celebrity partnership with none other than GRAMMY award winning country star Lainey Wilson. A Barmen 1873 Bourbon fan and cocktail enthusiast, Wilson will also bring Barmen 1873 on tour and share the bourbon love all year long for her Country’s Cool Again Tour.

“Music and bourbon are the perfect pairing, and together, they hit all the right notes,” said Alan Bremerkamp, Director of Marketing at Coors Spirits Co. “Just like Barmen 1873 Bourbon, Lainey Wilson breaks barriers and is blazing her own path, which makes her the perfect artist for us to collaborate with.”

To kick off the multi-year partnership, Barmen 1873 Bourbon and Lainey Wilson are collaborating to bring ‘Bell Bottom Country’ to life with their Lainey Wilson themed pop-up bar, Hold My Bourbon Bar*. Bourbon and Lainey Wilson fans alike can expect a bar like no other. Completely decked out in Lainey’s western flair and playing her music, the Hold My Bourbon Bar will serve cocktails made with Barmen 1873 Bourbon and inspired by Lainey, which are as follows:

Wildflowers Old Fashioned: Inspired by Lainey Wilson’s song Wildflowers and Wild Horses, this is the drink for those who were born tough as nails and are hitchin’ a ride on glory’s train.

Buckle Up: Inspired by Lainey Wilson's song, Heart Like A Truck, this is the drink for those with a heart like a truck, this drink is as good as it is tough.

Wild Horses Manhattan: Named after Lainey's fan group, this cocktail highlights Barmen 1873 Bourbon's coffee and chocolate notes, both of which are Lainey's favorite flavors.

In addition to the good vibes, 100% of proceeds from the pop-up experience will go to Lainey Wilson’s charitable fund, Heart Like A Truck, which supports a variety of causes focused on changing lives for the better and celebrating triumph. More information about Heart Like A Truck can be found at https://laineywilson.com/hlat/.

“2024 has been an incredible year so far, and I’m thrilled to have Barmen 1873 Bourbon come along for the ride. Together, we’ll create memories for all my fans, starting with the Hold My Bourbon Bar, which will serve some delicious cocktails that I had the pleasure of helping create,” said Wilson “I’m also so excited to share that 100% of the proceeds will support my Heart Like A Truck fund to help give back to communities and organizations across the globe.”

The Hold My Bourbon Bar pop-up will be open April 5-6, 2024 from 6:30-11:00 PM CT and Sunday, April 7, 2024 from 4:30-9:00 PM CT at GoodTimes Full Service Bar (1529 4th Ave S., Nashville, TN 37210). Tickets are required to enter Hold My Bourbon Bar and are available at www.HoldMyBourbonBar.com for $10. With the purchase of a ticket, consumers are granted access to the bar and receive two free drinks and light bar bites. Attendees must be 21+ to experience Hold My Bourbon Bar.

To learn more about Hold My Bourbon Bar, visit www.HoldMyBourbonBar.com.

*MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO PURCHASE A TICKET FOR ENTRY INTO THE HOLD MY BOURBON BAR POP-UP. For more information about the Hold My Bourbon Bar pop-up, visit www.HoldMyBourbonBar.com. Consumers are solely responsible for keeping record of purchase and showing legally recognized proof of age to gain entry into the Hold My Bourbon Bar pop-up experience. Tickets are limited and sold on a first come, first serve basis. Up to two tickets per person allowed.