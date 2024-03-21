MAREN MORRIS Announces 2024 ‘RSVP Redux Tour’

GRAMMY-award winning artist Maren Morris has announced her 2024 RSVP Redux Tour across North America featuring special guest Betty Who on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 11-date tour kicks off on Wednesday, May 29 at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA with additional stops in Bend, OR, Seattle, WA, Vancouver, BC, Boise, ID, Salt Lake City, UT, Phoenix, AZ, Morrison, CO, Dillon, CO, Lincoln, CA, and Sandpoint, ID.

The RSVP Redux Tour announces amid Women’s History Month and serves as a revival and a reunion for the 2020 RSVP Tour. The tour will also help celebrate the 5th Anniversary of her album GIRL and is a true celebration of the fans, featuring a different set list each night curated by the fans themselves.

RSVP Redux follows Maren’s 2022 Humble Quest headline tour, her 2023 run of dates with The Chicks, and her series of very special and intimate sold-out shows for her official fan-club, The Lunatics, to wrap up 2023.

Most recently, Maren performed at Billboard’s Women in Music event in Los Angeles and was recognized with the Visionary Award ??for her commitment to speaking out against injustices throughout her career. She was also honored with the Changemaker of the Year Award at the Variety’s Hitmakers event in December.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, March 26 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, March 29 at 10 AM local time at MarenMorris.com. ??

Maren has partnered with Ally Coalition so that $1 from every ticket sold will go directly to LGBTQ+ organizations directly serving youth in their communities.

RSVP REDUX TOUR 2024:

Wed May 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Fri May 31 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

Sat Jun 01 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle +

Mon Jun 03 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Wed Jun 05 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Thu Jun 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Sat Jun 08 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Jun 11 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

Wed Jun 12 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater

Fri Jun 14 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino +*

Wed Jul 31 – Sandpoint, ID – Festival at Sandpoint *

^ With Betty Who

+ Previously announced

* Non-Live Nation Date

ABOUT MAREN MORRIS

Maren Morris is one of the leading voices in music today, a powerhouse armed with incredible vocal stylings and songwriting chops, sheer talent and an undeniable presence. In addition to a Grammy win and seventeen nominations, Maren has won five ACM Awards, five CMA Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, with several additional wins and nominations. She has also broken streaming records, performed on late night TV multiple times, guest-hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and toured the world over, selling out iconic venues across the globe. She has released three critically acclaimed albums—HERO from 2016, GIRL from 2019 and Humble Quest from 2022—and her hit collaboration, “The Middle,” with Zedd from 2018 is six times Platinum-certified. In September 2023, Maren sharedThe Bridge, an EP featuring “The Tree” and “Get the Hell Out of Here”, and followed with a cover of Billy Idol’s classic track “Dancing With Myself” last month.

