Comedian LAURA RAMOSO Announces North America Leg Of Her 2024 ‘Sit Up Straight Tour’

Character comedian Laura Ramoso invites you over for dinner with German Mom, Italian Dad, and more in this fast-paced, laugh-out-loud, tour de force. Just remember to keep your elbows off the table.

Laura is full steam ahead on her incredible international run of 27 shows throughout Australia, New Zealand, and Europe wrapping up on April 29 at the Quatsch Comedy Club in Berlin. Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city North America leg kicks off on May 7 at Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

The Sit Up Straight Tour will make stops in Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco and more before wrapping up in Montreal at Théâtre Beanfield on November 8.

TICKETS: General onsale begins Thursday, March 28 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

LAURA RAMOSO: SIT UP STRAIGHT TOUR DATES:

May 7 — Los Angeles, CA — Wilshire Ebell Theatre#

September 6 — Ottawa, ON — Algonquin Commons Theatre

September 7 — Toronto, ON — The Danforth Music Hall

September 13 — Austin, TX — The Paramount Theatre

September 14 — Dallas, TX — Texas Theatre*

September 19 — Boston, MA — The Wilbur*

September 20 — New York, NY — Town Hall

September 22 — Washington, DC — Lincoln Theatre*

September 27 — Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater

September 28 — Chicago, IL — The Vic Theatre*

October 4 — Edmonton, AB — Myer Horowitz Theatre

October 5 — Calgary, AB — Bella Concert Hall

October 9 — Vancouver, BC — Commodore Ballroom

October 16 — Portland, OR — Newmark Theatre

October 18 — San Francisco, CA — Palace of Fine Arts

October 19 — San Diego, CA — Balboa Theatre

October 23 — Denver, CO — Paramount Theatre

November 1 — Victoria, BC — Royal Theatre

November 3 — Seattle, WA— The Moore Theatre

November 8 — Montreal, QC — Théâtre Beanfield

*Not A Live Nation Show

#Netflix Is A Joke Festival

ABOUT LAURA RAMOSO

Laura Ramoso is a German-Italian comedian best known for her viral impressions on Instagram and TikTok. She has amassed close to 2 million followers with her hit characters “German Mom,” “Italian Dad,” and “Girl who just got back from…”. In 2022, she returned to the stage with her critically acclaimed live show, FRANCES. She performed an entirely sold-out run at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and London’s Soho Theatre. Laura was named a 2023 Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy. Having grown up around the world due to her mom’s work with the World Health Organization, Laura has a keen eye for picking up on cultural specificities that have a universal relatability.

“A stellar performer.” – The Guardian

“Huge talent.” – The Times

“…it’s hard not to be won over.” – Time Out