MADONNA Announces Historic Free Concert In Rio de Janeiro As Final Show of ‘The Celebration Tour’

Madonna has announced that she will perform a historic free concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, May 4th at the majestic Copacabana Beach as the culmination of her universally praised The Celebration Tour which has been one of the most buzzed about tours of the year. The event will be her biggest gig yet, an unforgettable concert in one of the world’s most beautiful settings. The show will be free of charge as a thank you to her fans for celebrating more than four decades of her music over the course of the epic global run of the tour.

Sponsored by Itaú Apresenta, it will mark the best-selling female recording artist of all time first show in Brazil since 2012. No tickets are required for the event. Entrance will be applied on a first come first serve basis the day of the event – the stage will be in front of the Belmond Copacabana Palace Hotel. This spectacular one-time event and world’s biggest dancefloor will be broadcast live on TV Globo.

The world got a first glimpse of the highly anticipated tour this past October when the tour launched in London with a record six sold out shows at The O2. Moving across 14 countries the show has not only received rave reviews by fans and critics but is a testament to Madonna’s groundbreaking four-decade long career and ongoing impact on culture.

The Celebration Tour continues tonight with the second of two shows in Dallas before making stops in Houston, Atlanta, Austin and more. The upcoming dates also include 3 nights in Miami at the Kaseya Center (April 6th, 7th, and 9th) and a phenomenal 5 nights at Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City.

The Celebration Tour is a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue across all dates on the global tour.

Information about the event can be found www.madonnainrio.com and https://www.instagram.com/bonustrack.live/

The Celebration Tour Upcoming 2024 Dates

Mon, Mar 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Thu, Mar 28 Houston, TX Toyota Centre

Fri, Mar 29 Houston, TX Toyota Centre

Mon, Apr 1 Atlanta, US State Farm Arena

Thu, Apr 4 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Sat, Apr 6 Miami, FL Kaseya Center

Sun, Apr 7 Miami, FL Kaseya Center

Tue, Apr 9 Miami, FL Kaseya Center

Sun, Apr 14 Austin, TX Moody Center

Mon, Apr 15 Austin, TX Moody Center

Sat, Apr 20 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

Sun, Apr 21 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

Tue, Apr 23 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

Wed, Apr 24 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

Fri, Apr 26 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

