ANTHONY JESELNIK Adds New Dates To 2024 ‘Bones and All’ Tour

Comedian Anthony Jeselnik announced the addition of four new dates across California on his 2024 Bones and All stand-up tour. The tour now includes stops in Stockton, Paso Robles, Fresno and Santa Cruz throughout May and June, produced by Live Nation.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales beginning Thursday, March 28 at 10 AM PT. The general on sale begins Friday, March 29 at 10 AM PT at anthonyjeselnik.com

ANTHONY JESELNIK: BONES AND ALL UPCOMING 2024 TOUR DATES:

Fri Apr 05 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sat Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater ^

Sat Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater – LATE SHOW

Thu Apr 18 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live ^

Fri Apr 19 – Green Bay, WI – Weidner Center ^

Sat Apr 20 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

Sat Apr 20 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre – LATE SHOW

Wed Apr 24 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur ^

Wed Apr 24 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur – LATE SHOW ^

Thu Apr 25 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre ^

Fri Apr 26 – Foxwoods, CT – Foxwoods Casino ^

Fri Apr 26 – Foxwoods, CT – Foxwoods Casino – LATE SHOW ^

Sat Apr 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Miller Theater

Sat May 04 – Stockton, CA – Bob Hope Theatre

Sun May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The United Theater On Broadway**

Sat May 18 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Sat May 25 – Valley Center, CA – Harrah’s Resort Socal – The Events Center

Fri May 31 – Quapaw, OK – Downstream Casino Resort

Sat Jun 15 – Fresno, CA – William Saroyan Theatre

Sat Jun 22 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre

** Part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest

^Non-Live Nation Date

New dates in bold

About Anthony Jeselnik

Anthony Jeselnik is a stand-up comedian widely known for his Netflix specials, podcast and Comedy Central roasts. He currently hosts the podcast, THE JESELNIK AND ROSENTHAL VANITY PROJECT, alongside co-host Gregg Rosenthal for All Things Comedy. His most recent stand up special, FIRE IN THE MATERNITY WARD, premiered on Netflix to critical acclaim. Anthony was the creator, host and producer of his series, GOOD TALK and THE JESELNIK OFFENSIVE on Comedy Central.

