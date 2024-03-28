PEARL JAM Unveils Trailer For ‘Pearl Jam – Dark Matter – Global Theatrical Experience’ Event!

To celebrate the release of the new album, Pearl Jam will present an exclusive cinematic engagement, Pearl Jam – Dark Matter – Global Theatrical Experience – One Night Only, on April 16, 2024. Distributed by Abramorama, Dark Matter will come to life in over 800 locations worldwide, including US theaters AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Landmark, Marcus, Cinepolis, Harkins, Alamo Drafthouse, Chinese Cineplex, IFC, and more. Additionally, AMC and other cinemas will feature Dolby Atmos showings. Worldwide, it graces theaters in over 30 countries, appearing in more than 450 locations across Mexico, the UK, Spain, Netherlands, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, New Zealand, and Poland, to name a few. Today, the band drops their first look at the Theatrical Experience. — Tickets are on sale HERE.

Produced by multi-GRAMMY® award winning producer Andrew Watt, Dark Matter, marks the band’s first release since critically acclaimed Gigaton (2020). In 2023, the members of Pearl Jam—Eddie Vedder[vocals], Jeff Ament [bass], Stone Gossard [rhythm guitar], Mike McCready [lead guitar], and Matt Cameron [drums]—retreated to Shangri-La Studios in Malibu where they simply plugged in and played with producer Andrew Watt at the helm.

The band is celebrating indie record stores with the release of a special edition of Dark Matter on April 20. Only at participating stores as part of Record Store Day. Get more information and find stores at www.recordstoreday.com

Dark Matter Tracklist

1. Scared of Fear

2. React, Respond

3. Wreckage

4. Dark Matter

5. Won’t Tell

6. Upper Hand

7. Waiting for Stevie

8. Running

9. Something Special

10. Got to Give

11. Setting Sun

About Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam is an alternative rock band formed in Seattle, Washington in 1990. The band’s lineup consists of bassist Jeff Ament, rhythm guitarist Stone Gossard, lead guitarist Mike McCready, lead singer/guitarist Eddie Vedder and drummer Matt Cameron. Thirty plus years of live performances, twelve studio albums and hundreds of official live concert bootleg releases later, Pearl Jam continues to be critically acclaimed and commercially successful. The band has sold over 85 million albums worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Since the earliest days, Pearl Jam has used its platform to elevate people and causes that often go unnoticed or underserved. Much of the band’s philanthropic work is accomplished through its Vitalogy Foundation which to date has raised more than $50 million for organizations supporting issues such as abortion access, climate change and homelessness, and drawing attention to the fight against diseases such as Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis and epidermolysis bullosa (EB). In addition to the money Vitalogy donates, the band also donates signed instruments, posters and merchandise to organizations to use for their own fundraising purposes. Compounding the impact of Vitalogy Foundation, the band has supported Jeff Ament’s Montana Pool Service building skate parks in Montana and South Dakota. Pearl Jam also lends its voice to notable causes like the West Memphis 3, voting rights and fair ticketing practices. Over the past three decades, the band has a long history of standing up for what it believes in and putting its resources behind those beliefs.

Through its innovative Ten Club and fan engagement, community building, coveted poster designs, and longstanding activism and philanthropy, Pearl Jam continues to have a lasting impact on generations of music lovers.

About Andrew Watt

The name Andrew Watt in recent years has become synonymous with one very true phrase: the music industry’s not-so-secret weapon. Since 2015, the multi-GRAMMY-winning and platinum-selling music producer has been a hit-making machine, having collaborated with some of the last decade’s most exciting, and ground-breaking artists, including Justin Bieber, Ozzy Osbourne, Cardi B., Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Metallica, Stevie Wonder, Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes, Elton John, Lana Del Rey, Mick Jagger, Brandi Carlile, Paul McCartney, Smokey Robinson and Lady Gaga, to name a few. In 2021, Watt took home his first GRAMMY Award for “Producer of the Year” at the 63rd annual GRAMMY Awards for his work on Ozzy Osbourne’s Ordinary Man, Miley Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts, both of which he executive-produced, Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, which took home the GRAMMY that year for Best Pop Vocal Album, and Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, which was nominated for Album of the Year. The following year saw Watt produce the widely publicized and critically acclaimed Elton John and Britney Spears collaboration “Hold Me Closer,” the entirety of Eddie Vedder’s solo release Earthling, and Ozzy Osbourne’s GRAMMY Award winning Patient Number 9, which earned Watt his second GRAMMY win for “Best Metal Album” at the 65th GRAMMY Awards. 2023 was also a stellar year for Watt, kicking off the top of the year with the release of Iggy Pop’s long-awaited 19th studio album, Every Loser, released via an exclusive partnership between Atlantic Records and Watt’s own Gold Tooth Records. This past summer also saw a slew of high profile and record-breaking releases on which Watt is credited as co-writer and co-producer, including The Kid LAROI’s single “Forever and Again” which was released as part of the Barbiemovie soundtrack, and Jungkook’s “Seven,” which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and amassed a record-breaking 217.1 million streams and 269,000 downloads in just its first week of release. Watt ended the year with the release of “Hackney Diamonds,” The Rolling Stones’ first album of original music in 18 years, which was fully produced by Watt. The album’s lead single “Angry” earned Watt a GRAMMY Nomination for “Best Rock Song” for his work co-writing and producing the track.

About Alexandr Gnezdilov

Alexandr Gnezdilov created the light photography art for the cover of Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter single and album along with the featured lettering. His work is also utilized throughout the Dark Matter campaign. His interest in photography began at an early age in Moldova where he spent his childhood before expanding to explore long exposure and light painting techniques after moving to Germany in 2001.

Alexandr created the cover of Dark Matter using a large self-made kaleidoscope with each letter visible on the cover individually captured, handwritten midair with a specially designed flashlight to create the pearlescent effect. His artwork has been featured in multiple exhibitions including collaborations with the State Theatre of Nuremberg and has been licensed for the past decade for articles, news and commercials.

Gnezdilov lives in Nuremberg, Germany with his wife and two sons and works primarily as a software engineer. When not working, Alexandr’s other passions include music, and he recently released his debut album Space Wire with his band “Pulsar Clock.”