THE BLACK KEYS Announce Dates For 2024 ‘International Players Tour’

The Black Keys have announced a 2024 North American headline tour – International Players Tour – in support of their new album, Ohio Players, out April 5th. The 31-date run, produced by Live Nation, kicks off in Tulsa, OK on September 17 and travels across the country to cities including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, with two dates in the band’s home -state of Ohio. The Head And The Heart will be joining the tour as direct support for select shows.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 2 at 10am local time through Thursday, April 4 at 10pm local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, April 5 at 10am local time. Please visit livenation.com and theblackkeys.com for all details.

The tour announcement follows two stand-out performances by The Black Keys at SXSW earlier this month, where they also debuted their new documentary This is a Film About The Black Keys to rave reviews. Ahead of this leg of the tour, The Black Keys will head to Europe to debut their brand-new live show. Tickets for the UK and Europe shows are on-sale now.

Ohio Players is set to be an album unlike any of the band’s others, featuring collaborations with friends and colleagues, including Beck, Noel Gallagher, Dan the Automator, Greg Kurstin, Juicy J, Lil Noid, and others. Listeners have gotten a taste of what to expect from the new project with the lead single, “Beautiful People (Stay High),” that recently reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart and AAA Airplay charts, and additional offerings “This Is Nowhere” and “I Forgot to Be Your Lover.” Based on these releases, Stereogum comments, “The Black Keys are entering another pop crossover phase.” In its four-star review, Mojo said, “This is the most streamlined and tunes-packed Black Keys album since El Camino. The sound of a band rejuvenated.” Pre-order Ohio Players here.

The Black Keys – 2024 International Players Tour

Date City Venue September 17*September 18* Tulsa, OKAustin, TX BOK CenterMoody Center September 20 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center September 21* Houston, TX Toyota Center September 24 Denver, CO Ball Arena September 26* Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center September 27* Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum September 28* Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena September 29*^ Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre October 2 Portland, OR Moda Center October 3 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena October 10* Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena October 11* Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena October 12* Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse October 13* Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena October 16* Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center October 18* Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena October 19* Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena October 21* Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center October 23 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center October 24* Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena October 26* Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse October 27* Knoxville, TN Food City Center October 30* New York, NY Madison Square Garden November 1 Boston, MA TD Garden November 2* Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena November 3 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena November 7* Chicago, IL United Center November 9* Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum November 10 Minneapolis, MN Target Center November 12* Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

* With supporting act The Head And The Heart

^ Not applicable for American Express® pre-sale

Ohio Players – Tracklist:

This Is Nowhere Don’t Let Me Go Beautiful People (Stay High) On the Game Only Love Matters Candy and Her Friends feat. Lil Noid I Forgot to Be Your Lover Please Me (Till I’m Satisfied) You’ll Pay Paper Crown feat. Beck & Juicy J Live Till I Die Read Em and Weep Fever Tree Every Time You Leave

About The Black Keys:

Formed in Akron, Ohio in 2001, The Black Keys are singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney. The Black Keys have been called “rock royalty” by the Associated Press and “one of the best rock ‘n’ roll bands on the planet” by Uncut. Cutting their teeth playing small clubs, the band has gone on to sell out arena tours and has released eleven previous studio albums: the debut The Big Come Up (2002), followed by Thickfreakness (2003) and Rubber Factory (2004), along with their releases on Nonesuch Records: Magic Potion (2006), Attack & Release (2008), Brothers (2010), El Camino (2011), Turn Blue (2014), “Let’s Rock” (2019), Delta Kream (2021), and Dropout Boogie (2022). The band has won six Grammy Awards and a BRIT and headlined festivals in North America, South America, Mexico, Australia, and Europe.