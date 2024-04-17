COMEDY CENTRAL Announces GOLDEN AXE Animated Series Based On Iconic SEGA Games!

Comedy Central has announced a 10-episode order of “Golden Axe,” a new animated series based on the popular Sega video game series, featuring a star-studded cast including Emmy® award winner Matthew Rhys, Danny Pudi, Lisa Gilroy, Liam McIntyre and Carl Tart. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Sony Pictures Television and Original Film.

In a hilarious and loving homage to Sega’s 1989 video game series, “Golden Axe” follows veteran warriors Ax Battler, Tyris Flare and Gilius Thunderhead as they once again battle to save Yuria from the evil giant Death Adder who just won’t seem to stay dead. Fortunately, this time they have the inexperienced and underprepared Hampton Squib on their side.

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans,” “Perry Mason”) will play Gilius Thunderhead, a grumpy battle dwarf with exceptionally poor hygiene and a chip on his shoulder. Danny Pudi (“Mythic Quest,” “Community”) as Hampton Squib, a naive, inexperienced first time adventurer who has dreamt of questing his entire life. He hopes his can-do attitude can make up for his inability to actually do stuff. Lisa Gilroy (“Jury Duty,” “Interior Chinatown”) as Tyris Flare, a fearsome battle sorceress, deadly in a fight and even deadlier with her sharp wit. Liam McIntyre (“Spartacus,” “The Flash”) as Ax Battler, a barbarian warrior with a strict code of honor and sweet golden retriever demeanor. His brawn outweighs his brains, but his heart outweighs his brawn. Carl Tart (“Grand Crew,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks”) as Chronos “Evil” Lait, originally from “Golden Axe III”, is a 100% badass humanoid panther. At least that’s how Chronos describes himself. In reality he’s uncomfortably cheesy and can’t read a room. Fans can anticipate plenty of exciting cameos from the world of “Golden Axe.”

“Golden Axe” is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm; Sony Pictures Television; and Original Film. Mike McMahan (“Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “Solar Opposites”) and Joe Chandler (“American Dad!”) will co-write the first episode and executive produce the series, with Chandler serving as showrunner. Sega’s Haruki Satomi (President/CEO of Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.), Shuji Utsumi (President/COO of Sega Corporation) and Toru Nakahara (“Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Knuckles,” “Streets of Rage”) will also executive produce alongside Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Toby Ascher of Original Film.Titmouse (“Big Mouth”) serves as the animation studio for the series with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina serving as executive producers.