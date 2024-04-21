ARNOLD PALMER SPIKED™ Celebrates The Return of Golf Seasonl Offers Fans Chance To Win A Season’s Supply*

Arnold Palmer Spiked, the original spiked half iced tea half lemonade that honors our namesake, is celebrating the start of golf majors season by giving fans a chance to win a season’s supply* of Arnold Palmer Spiked.

To enter, head over to Instagram, follow @arnoldpalmerspiked, find the post advertising this Sweepstakes and comment on the post by tagging one of your friends (who is 21+) that you’d like to golf with for a chance to win** Arnold Palmer Spiked to enjoy from the backyard to the back nine all golf majors’ season long (to be awarded in the form of a $125 prepaid card).

Eagles and bogies aside, Arnold Palmer Spiked is also introducing an all-new variety pack, featuring fan favorites and two brand new flavors – Strawberry Half & Half and Mango Half & Half.

“This summer, the classic taste of iced tea and lemonade you know and love now includes two new refreshing fruity flavors with 5% ABV,” said Josh McDonald, senior marketing manager for Arnold Palmer Spiked at Molson Coors Beverage Company. “The ideal, easy-drinking option for any summer occasion, we hope you love our newest Strawberry and Mango Half & Half flavors as much as we do.”

The new Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half variety pack features four un-fore-gettable half iced tea, half lemonade flavors (with 5% ABV) – Original, Raspberry, Strawberry and Mango – and is available in a convenient 12-pack (12 oz cans). Additionally, Strawberry Half & Half is also available in 24 oz single cans. Now that’s well played!

These new products join the Arnold Palmer Spiked growing portfolio of brands, including Arnold

Palmer Spiked Half & Half Lite (4.5% ABV) (available regionally) and Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half Original (5% ABV) (available nationwide). The new variety pack and 24 oz single cans will be available in select Northeast, Midwest, Central and Southeast region states: IL, OH, WI, MI, IN, MN, KY, IA, ND, PA, NY, VA, NJ, MD, MA, WV, CT, NH, DE, ME, RI, VT, DC, MT, UT, CO, NC, SC and FL.

For more information on where to purchase Arnold Palmer Spiked or to find the nearest retailer, visit the product locator at www.arnoldpalmerspiked.com. Drinkers can look for more from the brand and share how they enjoy Arnold Palmer Spiked by following @ArnoldPalmerSpiked on Instagram and Facebook.

*A “season’s supply” of Arnold Palmer Spiked will be awarded as a $125 prepaid card.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to residents of the 50 U.S. (D.C.), 21+ years. Ends 7/21/23 at 11:59 p.m. CT. See Official Rules for how to enter, odds and prize details, at www.apspikedsummer.com. Prize awarded as $125 prepaid card. Your use of the prepaid card is governed by the Cardholder Agreement, and some fees may apply. This is not a gift card. Please note that prepaid cards are subject to expiration, so play close attention to the expiration date of the card. Void where prohibited.