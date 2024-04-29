Comedian BRIAN REGAN Announces Dates For 2024 Theater Tour

Acclaimed by critics, adored by fans and admired by fellow comedians as one of the best in the business, Brian Regan has announced his fall 2024 theater tour dates visiting 20 cities nationwide produced by Live Nation. Since 2005, Brian’s non-stop theater tour has visited the most beautiful venues. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 3 at 10:00 AM local time. For full tour dates and links to purchase tickets visit Brian’s website.

BRIAN REGAN FALL 2024 TOUR DATES:

Friday, August 2, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV – The Summit Showroom at The Venetian Resort

Saturday, August 3, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV – The Summit Showroom at The Venetian Resort

Thursday, September 12, 2024 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center for the Performing Arts

Friday, September 13, 2024 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Saturday, September 14, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 – Bakersfield, CA – Fox Theater

Thursday, September 19, 2024 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Friday, September 20, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Wilshire Ebell Theatre

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 – Burlington, VT – Flynn Theatre

Sunday, October 6, 2024 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theater

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall^

Thursday, October 17, 2024 – Hershey, PA – The Hershey Theatre

Friday, October 18, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Miller Theater

Saturday, October 19, 2024 – Baltimore, MD – The Hippodrome

Sunday, October 20, 2024 – Charlottesville, VA – Paramount Theater

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 – Binghamton, NY – Broome County Forum Theater

Saturday, November 23, 2024 – Albany, NY – The Egg

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Parker

Thursday, December 5, 2024 – St Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

Friday, December 6, 2024 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, December 7, 2024 – Fort Pierce, FL – Sunrise Theatre

Friday, December 13, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV – The Summit Showroom at The Venetian Resort

Saturday, December 14, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV – The Summit Showroom at The Venetian Resort

^ Already Onsale

ABOUT BRIAN REGAN

Brian co-stars in three seasons of Peter Farrelly’s TV series, Loudermilk, which moved to Netflix on January 1, 2024 ranking in the Top 10 TV shows on Netflix for over a month. Farrelly personally cast Brian in the series alongside Ron Livingston, Anja Savcic, Will Sasso and Mat Fraser. Brian received praise for his portrayal of “Mugsy,” a recovering addict who is estranged from his family.

Brian stars in two Netflix stand-up specials, Brian Regan: On The Rocks, and Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers, and he stars in his own Netflix series, Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan. Brian and Jerry Seinfeld Executive Produce the four-episode original half-hour series that combines sketch comedy and stand-up.

Brian made history with his stand-up special, Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall, as the first live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central’s history. Brian has performed at The Leicester Square Theatre in London and he is a regular at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. He performed at Carnegie Hall following years of performances in New York City’s finest theaters including Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher Hall, The Beacon Theater and Radio City Music Hall. Brian’s tour has included visits to Denver’s legendary 8600-seat Red Rocks Amphitheater and the 15,000-seat Huntsman Center Arena in Salt Lake City.

A regular on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Brian is the stand-up comedian guest who the show invites on for two segments: a performance segment and a segment on the couch to chat with Jimmy. Previously, Brian was a regular guest on The Late Show with David Letterman, making 28 appearances on the CBS show.

Brian made a scene-stealing cameo in Chris Rock’s film, Top Five, and he is a guest on two episodes of Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee on Netflix.

Brian’s comedy releases include: Brian Regan: On The Rocks Netflix special; Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan Netflix series; Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers on Netflix and on vinyl; Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall aired on Comedy Central and is available on CD & DVD and as a video or audio download; All By Myself is available on CD and download only through his website; his two separate one-hour Comedy Central specials, The Epitome of Hyperbole and Brian Regan Standing Up are available on DVD or as a video or audio download; I Walked on the Moon is available on DVD or as an audio or video download only through his website and Brian Regan Live is available on CD.

For more visit Brian’s website and follow Brian on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.