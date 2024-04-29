DANE COOK Announces Dates For ‘Fresh New Flavor’ Comedy Tour

Legendary comedian and actor Dane Cook announced his exciting new tour — ‘Fresh New Flavor’. Produced by Live Nation, the massive 36-city tour kicks off on August 30 at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas making stops across North America in New York, Houston, Atlanta and more before wrapping up in Denver at Paramount Theatre on December 14.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Tuesday, April 30. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, May 3 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

DANE COOK: FRESH NEW FLAVOR 2024 DATES:

Fri Aug 30—Las Vegas, NV—Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Thu Sep 05—Spokane, WA—Martin Woldson Theater At The Fox

Fri Sep 06—Portland, OR—Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Sat Sep 07—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre

Sun Sep 08—Vancouver, BC—Orpheum

Fri Sep 20—Albany, NY—Palace Theatre

Sat Sep 21—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre

Fri Sep 27—Chicago, IL—The Chicago Theatre

Sat Sep 28—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre

Sun Sep 29—Omaha, NE—Steelhouse Omaha

Thu Oct 10—Rochester, NY—Kodak Center

Fri Oct 11—Hershey, PA—The Hershey Theatre

Sat Oct 12—Philadelphia, PA—The Met

Thu Oct 17—Washington, DC—Warner Theatre

Fri Oct 18—Indianapolis, IN—Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Sat Oct 19—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Oct 20—Pittsburgh, PA—Benedum Center

Thu Oct 24—Akron, OH—Akron Civic Theatre

Fri Oct 25—Columbus, OH—Mershon Auditorium

Sat Oct 26—Cincinnati, OH—The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Fri Nov 01—Dallas, TX—Majestic Theatre

Sat Nov 02—Houston, TX—Bayou Music Center

Sun Nov 03—Austin, TX—ACL Live – Moody Theater

Thu Nov 07—Grand Rapids, MI—Devos Hall

Fri Nov 08—Madison, WI—Orpheum Theater

Sat Nov 09—Milwaukee, WI—Riverside Theater

Wed Nov 13—Durham, NC—Durham Performing Arts Center

Thu Nov 14—Charlotte, NC—Ovens Auditorium

Fri Nov 15—Atlanta, GA—Tabernacle

Sat Nov 16—Miami Beach, FL—Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

Thu Nov 21—San Francisco, CA—The Masonic

Fri Nov 22—San Diego, CA—San Diego Civic Theatre

Sat Dec 07—Toronto, CA—Meridian Hall

Thu Dec 12—Kansas City, MO—Kansas City Music Hall

Fri Dec 13—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre

Sat Dec 14—Denver, CO—Paramount Theatre

ABOUT DANE COOK

Comedy trailblazer and actor, Dane Cook, is known for his legendary stand-up comedy specials, unparalleled stage presence, and outrageous observational humor. Having had his catalog of content streamed over a billion times worldwide Cook is in a league of his own. He has released a number of record-breaking comedy specials including “Vicious Circle,” “Isolated Incident,” “Harmful if Swallowed,” “Retaliation,” “Tourgasm,” and “Rough Around the Edges: Live from Madison Square Garden.” In addition to stand-up comedy, he is known for his various acting roles in movies such as “Mr. Brooks,””My Best Friend’s Girl,””Dan in Real Life,””Employee of the Month,””Good Luck Chuck,””Waiting…” and more. He was the second comedian to ever sell out multiple shows at Madison Square Garden. In October 2022, Cook released his latest comedy special, “Above It All,” which quickly soared to the top of the comedy album charts. “Above It All,” for which Cook reteamed with famed director, Marty Callner, debuted with an unforgettable premiere event at the World Famous TCL Chinese Theatre. Most recently, Cook announced that he has partnered with Super Channel to produce a documentary on his life titled, “Brace for Impact: The Dane Cook Story.” He is also about to announce a massive 2024 tour which can be found on DaneCook.com. Cook, originally from Arlington, Massachusetts, currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Kelsi Taylor and their two dogs Chopper and Ripley.