Comedian CHELSEA HANDLER Announces Second Leg of ‘Little Big Bitch Tour’

GRAMMY-nominated comedian, television host, six-time best-selling author and advocate, Chelsea Handler, is once again expanding her highly-acclaimed Little Big Bitch Tour, announcing the second leg of this expansive tour. Presented by Live Nation, this tour continues to bring Handler across the U.S., featuring 18 newly added dates thanks to fan demand.

The Little Big Bitch Tour gives fans a retrospective look at what made her the person and comedian we all have grown to love. This run follows her successful Vaccinated & Horny Tour which saw her perform over 115 shows in over 90 markets during the last year & a half and garnered her a People’s Choice Award for Best Comedy Act along the way. The Vaccinated & Horny Tour marked Handler’s return to standup after a six-year hiatus, reminding her of her love of the craft; it was also taped for Handler’s new special,Revolution, now available for streaming on Netflix.

TICKETS: Tickets for the new dates go on sale starting Wednesday, May 1 via presales ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, May 3 at 10am local time. Fans will be able to purchase tickets to the new and previously announced dates at LiveNation.com.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.

CHELSEA HANDLER 2024 LITTLE BIG BITCH TOUR DATES:

Fri May 24 | Prior Lake, MN | Mystic Lake Casino Hotel^

Fri Jul 19 | Kahului, HI | Castle Theater

Sat Jul 20 | Honolulu, HI | Hawaii Theater

Sun Jul 28 | Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Fri Aug 02 | Santa Rosa, CA | Luther Burbank Center for the Arts^

Sat Aug 10 | Atlantic City, NJ | Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (w/ Matteo Lane)*

Fri Sep 13 | North Charleston, SC | North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Sat Sep 14 | Charlotte, NC | Ovens Auditorium

Thu Oct 24 | Peoria, IL | Peoria Civic Theater

Fri Oct 25 | Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre

Sat Oct 26 | St. Louis, MO | Stifel Theatre

Fri Nov 08 | Brooklyn, NY | Kings Theatre

Sat Nov 09 | Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Event Center

Sun Nov 10 | Philadelphia, PA | The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark

Fri Nov 15 | Houston, TX | Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat Nov 16 | Dallas, TX | Music Hall at Fair Park

Sun Nov 17 | Austin, TX | ACL Live – Moody Theater

Sat Nov 23 | Montclair, NJ | The Wellmont Theater – Early Show (Special Taping)

Sat Nov 23 | Montclair, NJ | The Wellmont Theater – Late Show (Special Taping)

Thu Dec 05 | Des Moines, IA | Des Moines Civic Center

Fri Dec 06 | Omaha, NE | Holland Performing Arts Center

Sat Dec 28 | New Orleans, LA | Mahalia Jackson Theatre of Performing Arts

Sun Dec 29 | Atlanta, GA | Cobb Energy PAC

^Previously Announced Date | *Not an Official Tour Date

About Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, six-time New York Times best-selling author and advocate whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately, a tenure in which she was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she launched her documentary series Chelsea Does followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix in 2016. She has penned six New York Times best-selling books, five of which have reached #1, including 2019’s Life Will Be the Death of Me.

In 2021, she launched her iHeart Radio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea, and embarked on the Vaccinated and Horny Tour, bringing her sensational stand-up set to over 90 cities with 115 shows across North America and winning “The Comedy Act of 2021” at the People’s Choice Awards. Following the success of her 2020 HBO Max comedy special Evolution, which earned Chelsea a GRAMMY nomination for Best Comedy Album, Handler made her return to Netflix with her critically acclaimed 2022 comedy special Revolution. Handler also made two celebrated, back-to-back turns as host of the Critics’ Choice awards in 2023 and again in 2024. Handler is currently on her stand-up tour, Little Big Bitch.