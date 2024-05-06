LANA DEL REY Announces One-Night-Only Show at Boston’s Historic FENWAY PARK!

Legendary singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey announced her first-ever U.S. stadium appearance: a special, one-night-only show at the iconic Fenway Park in Boston, MA, on June 20, 2024. This performance follows her wildly successful headlining shows at Coachella, a sold-out amphitheater run across select cities in the U.S., and her career milestone two-night run at Mexico City’s Foro Sol, where she performed her biggest shows to date.

Her dedicated cult following has continued to grow rapidly over her illustrious career, driven heavily by her “ethereal Venus energy” on stage, as Rolling Stone noted, and soul-stirring catalog of cinematic songs. She has confidently solidified herself as one of the most influential artists of our generation.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Wednesday, May 8th starting at 10AM. The general on-sale begins on Friday, May 10 at 10 am local time at livenation.com.

ABOUT LANA DEL REY

Del Rey has become a true icon of our time, captivating audiences worldwide with her unique blend of hauntingly beautiful melodies and evocative lyrics. Her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, was released in March via Interscope Records/Universal Music Canada.

The album takes fans on an introspective journey through Del Rey’s signature storytelling style while showcasing her distinctive voice, poetic prowess and emotionally charged compositions that have garnered critical acclaim. Singles include “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,” “A&W,” “The Grants,” as well as the videoclip of “Candy Necklace” ft. Jon Batiste and the latest single: “Say Yes To Heaven,” that has amassed more than 2.5 million views on YouTube.

With multiple chart-topping albums and an extensive discography, Del Rey has established herself as one of the most influential artists of her generation. Her unique blend of alternative pop, dreamy melodies and poetic lyrics has earned her a dedicated fanbase worldwide. For more information, visit www.lanadelrey.com.