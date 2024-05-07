Paramount+ Unveils Trailer For New ‘Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza’ Docuseries

Paramount+ has unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming three-part docuseries LOLLA: THE STORY OF LOLLAPALOOZA, which will premiere exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday, May 21 and on Wednesday, May 22 in the UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Synopsis: In the summer of 1991, the Lollapalooza music festival was born. What started as a farewell tour for the band Jane’s Addiction rose from the underground to launch a cultural movement and change music forever.

LOLLA: THE STORY OF LOLLAPALOOZA depicts the exciting and strangely symbiotic 30+ year relationship between the iconic festival and Perry Farrell (Jane’s Addiction, Porno for Pyros). Throughout the series, Farrell reconnects with what the event has become and reflects on the festival’s cultural significance across multiple genres and decades.

Directed by the multi-Emmy® nominated Michael John Warren (Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known, Jay-Z’s Fade to Black) and executive produced by multi-Emmy nominees James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte (McMillions), the three-part series made its triumphant world premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

LOLLA: THE STORY OF LOLLAPALOOZA is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and FunMeter, in partnership with C3 Presents. The series is executive produced by Bruce Gillmer and Amanda Culkowski (MTV Entertainment Studios), James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte (FunMeter), Daniel Gibbs and Mat Whittington (C3 Presents) and Brian Levy (Entertainment 360). Perry Farrell, Charlie Walker, Charles Attal and Berkeley Reinhold are producers; Matt Kaye and Jordan Bogdonavage are co-executive producers; Shannon Pence is supervising producer. Michael John Warren serves as executive producer and director.