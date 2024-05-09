Country Music Superstar LAINEY WILSON ‘Whirlwind’ Album, Set To Drop On August 23rd!

Multi-platinum GRAMMY®-award winning artist Lainey Wilson announced her highly anticipated brand-new album, Whirlwind, via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville out globally on August 23, 2024.

A daringly honest look into the singer’s life and journey around the globe and produced by GRAMMY® -award-winning producer, Jay Joyce, Whirlwind is an innovative and grounded extension of Wilson’s signature sound. Bridging together a diverse yet sonically cohesive collection of songs, the record bends genres while remaining true to the singer’s Western roots.

By guiding listeners through each song and an array of emotions, Wilson weaves together storytelling with melodies – creating narratives and storylines that capture the essence of life’s highs, lows, and in-betweens, solidifying her role as one of the greatest songwriters of her generation.

“I am so excited to finally announce Whirlwind. This album has been a long time coming, and I can’t wait for the world to have this body of work in their hands soon,” said Wilson. “This new chapter of music is the most cathartic and personal piece of art I’ve ever made. I hope this record brings some peace to your whirlwind and wraps its arms around you like it did for me.”

Available on Lainey’s merch store at shop.laineywilson.com, Wilson’s “Wild Horses” fan club members have exclusive access to pre-order a limited edition, signed black and white Whirlwind vinyl.

Already this year, Wilson has won a GRAMMY® for Best Country Album, People’s Choice Award for Female Country Artist of The Year, a CMT Music Award for Female Video of The Year, and made her Australian touring debut. With no signs of slowing down, fans can catch Wilson on her “Country’s Cool Again” North American 2024 headlining tour and on the Academy of Country Music Awards’ (ACM) stage later this month in Frisco, TX. For a full list of tour dates and more information, please visit laineywilson.com.

About Lainey Wilson:

GRAMMY®-award winning, prolific singer-songwriter, Lainey Wilson has earned the enthusiasm and praise of the industry. Critically acclaimed and touted as ‘Entertainer of the Year,’ the Louisiana native who has often been described as a “bona fide storyteller at work,” has made a name for herself as a next generation icon. Constantly defying the traditional norms and conventions of the Country music genre, Wilson’s “rulebreaking” achievements have led her to numerous accolades and a diehard fanbase.

Nearly 10 years to the day after leaving her small farming community in a camper trailer to chase her dreams in Nashville, she earned her first PLATINUM certified song with “Things A Man Oughta Know” and won over legions of fans across the globe with her signature sound and aesthetic, blending traditional Country with a modern yet retro flare.

Thus far, her music has taken her worldwide with headlining shows in Europe, the UK, Australia, and more. With seven No.1 songs to date, Wilson has become the lead female artist with the most No.1’s this decade along with two GRAMMY nominations, six ACM, and seven CMA awards.

Making her acting debut in Season 5 of Paramount’s smash hit series Yellowstone, Wilson has become a triple-threat in the industry, claiming the roles of singer, songwriter, and actress. Fans can also catch Wilson on her upcoming “Country’s Cool Again” headlining North American tour later this summer.

