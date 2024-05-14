PURPLE RAIN To Receive 4K UHD Blu-ray Release To Celebrate 40th Anniversary of The Iconic Film!

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of its theatrical release, Purple Rain, the iconic 1984 film starring Prince in his film acting debut, the iconic film will be available to purchase on June 25 on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc. It will be available both online and in-store at major retailers and available for purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Fandango at Home and more.

Purple Rain stars music icon Prince in his first film role as The Kid, alongside Apollonia Kotero, Morris Day, Olga Karlatos and Clarence Williams III.

The film was directed by Albert Magnoli from a screenplay by Magnoli and William Blinn and was produced by Robert Cavallo, Joseph Ruffalo and Steven Fargnoli. The original songs were composed and produced by Prince.

Purple Rain won the Academy Award® for Best Original Song Score (Prince), the Grammy Award® for Best Album of Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or Television Special (Prince and the Revolution), and the NAACP Image Award® for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture (Prince).

In 2019, Purple Rain was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”

Purple Rain will be available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc for $33.99 ERP and includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the theatrical version of the feature film in 4K with HDR and a Digital download of the film. Fans can also own Purple Rain in 4K Ultra HD via purchase from select digital retailers beginning on June 25.

For the 40th Anniversary of Purple Rain, the film has been completely restored digitally from an 8K scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative (OCN). The picture was also conformed to the original theatrical release aspect ratio of 1.85:1 to provide the most authentic theatrical presentation framing ever to be released to the home. The digitally restored picture was color-graded in High Dynamic Range (HDR). The film’s audio was also restored from the original Dolby Stereo (LCRS) archived 35mm magnetic film source elements containing the separate dialogue, music, and effects (DME) tracks. These restored elements along with the 20th anniversary’s 5.1 multi-channel print master were used to complete a newly remastered 5.1 presentation for the film.

About the Film: Rock star Prince makes a spectacular feature film debut in this highly autobiographical blockbuster that won both an Oscar® and a Grammy®. Headstrong, vulnerable young musician The Kid (Prince) struggles with his own inner demons and with his alcoholic father who beats his mother. But the madness infects his music, fueling a sound that transforms the struggling young rocker into a star.

The Purple Rain 4K UHD Disc includes the following previously released special features:

Commentary by director Albert Magnoli, producer Robert Cavallo and cinematographer Donald E. Thorin

First Avenue: The Road to Pop Royalty – featurette

Let’s Go Crazy – music video

Take Me with U – music video

When Doves Cry – Music Video

I Would Die 4 U/Baby I’m a Star – music video

Purple Rain – music video

Jungle Love – music video

The Bird – music video

Sex Shooter – music video