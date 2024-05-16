Rock legend SEBASTIAN BACH has unveiled the official music video for “Freedom,” the latest track from his just-released and much-anticipated CHILD WITHIN THE MAN (Reigning Phoenix Music) album—his first solo effort in 10 years.

The new single by singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor features lyrics by SEBASTIAN BACH, music by him and John 5 (who also guests on lead guitar) with melody contributions from the album’s producer Elvis Baskette. For the video, BACH teamed up with directors Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera (who directed the album’s three previous videos).

“This is the third record in a row with John 5 writing and playing with me,” SEBASTIAN says. “The song ‘Freedom’ is an homage to my favorite instrument…the cowbell! Which the world needs plenty more of right now!”

From the opening clip of a hearse, the dark, spooky, gothic-themed “Freedom” clip takes viewers on a creepy journey with vampires, grave diggers, gargoyles, aliens and SEBASTIAN rising from the dead (with a cowbell!), along with a sinister nightclub scene and a live band performance; be sure to stay tuned to the end for a special zombie guest star.

The song marks the third single from CHILD WITHIN THE MAN, following “What Do I Get To Lose?,” “Everybody Bleeds,” and “(Hold On) To The Dream.”

CHILD WITHIN tHE MAN was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate; and mastered by Robert Ludwig/Gateway Mastering. BACH wrote or co-wrote all the album’s 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals. CHILD WITHIN tHE MAN features guest appearances from John 5, Steve Stevens, and Orianthi—who all co-wrote their respective tracks with BACH—and two tracks co-written with Myles Kennedy (“What Do I Got to Lose?” and “To Live Again’); Devin Bronson on guitars, Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Coulson (drums) round out the players on the album. The album artwork holds special meaning since it was designed by BACH’s father, noted visual artist David Bierk. “This album artwork was started in 1978 and finished in 2024!” SEBASTIAN says.

BACH is currently in the midst of his “What Do I Got To Lose?” North American Tour; it’s a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances. Click HERE for all ticketing info and to purchase tickets!